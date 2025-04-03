Rodl Management, Inc. Investigated By Federman & Sherwood For Data Breach
The type of information potentially exposed includes:
- Full Name Social Security Number Driver's License Number Government-issued ID Number Financial Information Medical Information Other sensitive information
Rodl & Partner, which operates under the name Rodl Management in some contexts, is a global professional services firm specializing in audit, legal, tax, and business consulting, particularly serving foreign-owned, family-owned mid-sized businesses.
If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please visit our firm's website .
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
(405) 235-1560
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment