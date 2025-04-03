Neuroone Medical Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) (the“Company”), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announced today that it has commenced a proposed underwritten registered public offering of shares of its common stock.

All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by the Company. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-279871) that was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on August 16, 2024. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at or by contacting Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 640 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019, or by telephone at (212) 409-2000 or by email at ... .

This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward–looking statement that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward–looking statements by the words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward–looking statements include statements related to the proposed offering. Although the Company believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks and uncertainties related to market and other conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally and those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact Information

Chris Donovan

MZ Group – MZ North America

(914) 352-5853

...