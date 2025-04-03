Enemy Conducts Assault Operations In Southern Directions, Targets Island Areas In Dnipro River

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces are intensifying assault operations on the southern frontline in an attempt to advance.

Ruslan Muzychuk, the spokesperson for the National Guard of Ukraine, revealed these details on television, Ukrinform reports.

"As for the southern directions, particularly the Kherson region, we see that the enemy is conducting assault operations here to try to capture certain island areas in the Dnipro River. This is the first point. Secondly, regarding the Zaporizhzhia direction, these are limited offensive actions," Muzychuk explained.

The spokesperson noted that there has been no recent trend of large-scale actions by Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector. Instead, they primarily rely on small assault groups.

"It is mostly the use of small assault groups. Here, our troops effectively destroy both infantry groups and assault units using vehicles and motorcycles. Additionally, the ongoing drone warfare in this area remains highly active," Muzychuk added.

As reported by Ukrinform, 216 combat confrontations between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded along the frontline on April 2.

Photo credit: Ministry of Internal Affairs