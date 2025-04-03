T.W. Garner Food Company Issues Recall On Texas Pete® Habanero Buffalo Sauce Due To Potential Presence Of Undeclared Sulfites And Sweet Chabanero Sweet Sriracha Habanero Sauce Due To Mislabeling

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WINSTON SALEM, N.C., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T.W. Garner Food Company is recalling select lots and sizes (see below table) of Texas Pete® Habanero Buffalo Sauce because bottles may contain Sriracha Sauce. The Sriracha Sauce contains sulfites which are not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. T.W. Garner Food Company is also recalling select lots and sizes (see below table) of Texas Pete® Sweet CHAbanero Sauce because the bottles fail to contain the labeled ingredient Aged Peppers (Red Habanero Peppers, Salt, Vinegar). Please see the pictures below for further identification. Products affected are:

PRODUCT SIZE UPC USE BY

DATE/MFR

CODES Texas Pete Habanero

Buffalo Sauce 2 fl oz 0 75500 28125 9 BB120525 Texas Pete Habanero

Buffalo Sauce 12 fl oz 0 75500 10028 4 BEST USED

BY 11 07 25 Texas Pete Sweet

CHAbanero Sweet

Sriracha Habanero

Sauce 2 fl oz 0 75500 53125 5 BB 090427M Texas Pete Sweet

CHAbanero Sweet

Sriracha Habanero

Sauce 2 fl oz 0 75500 53125 5 BB 082627M Texas Pete Sweet

CHAbanero Sweet

Sriracha Habanero

Sauce 20 fl oz 0 75500 00530 5 Best Used By:

08 02 27 F Texas Pete Sweet

CHAbanero Sweet

Sriracha Habanero

Sauce 0.5 Gallon 0 75500 00536 7 BEST USED

BY 07 23 27

T 088224

The firm discovered during an internal quality testing of the products that bottles of Habanero Buffalo Sauce actually contained Sriracha Sauce. Upon review of the two labels, it was determine that the Habanero Buffalo Sauce may contain undeclared sulfites, since the Sriracha Sauce contains sodium bisulfite as a preservative. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The impacted products were distributed between 02/05/2025 to 03/26/2025. The best by date is located on the top of the side of the 2 fl oz bottles, on the back label for the 20 oz bottles, on top of the cap for the 12 fl. oz and 0.5 gallon jugs. These products were shipped to distribution centers and retail stores located in CA, CO, CT, IL, MA, NC, NJ, OH, VA, & VT.

Consumers who have purchased any of these products are urged to dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Mrs. Katerine Cardoso, Director of Quality Assurance at (336) 231-6417 Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm EST or email at [email protected] .

SOURCE TW Garner Food Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED