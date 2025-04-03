T.W. Garner Food Company Issues Recall On Texas Pete® Habanero Buffalo Sauce Due To Potential Presence Of Undeclared Sulfites And Sweet Chabanero Sweet Sriracha Habanero Sauce Due To Mislabeling
PRODUCT
SIZE
UPC
USE BY
Texas Pete Habanero
2 fl oz
0 75500 28125 9
BB120525
Texas Pete Habanero
12 fl oz
0 75500 10028 4
BEST USED
Texas Pete Sweet
2 fl oz
0 75500 53125 5
BB 090427M
Texas Pete Sweet
2 fl oz
0 75500 53125 5
BB 082627M
Texas Pete Sweet
20 fl oz
0 75500 00530 5
Best Used By:
Texas Pete Sweet
0.5 Gallon
0 75500 00536 7
BEST USED
The firm discovered during an internal quality testing of the products that bottles of Habanero Buffalo Sauce actually contained Sriracha Sauce. Upon review of the two labels, it was determine that the Habanero Buffalo Sauce may contain undeclared sulfites, since the Sriracha Sauce contains sodium bisulfite as a preservative. No illnesses have been reported to date.
The impacted products were distributed between 02/05/2025 to 03/26/2025. The best by date is located on the top of the side of the 2 fl oz bottles, on the back label for the 20 oz bottles, on top of the cap for the 12 fl. oz and 0.5 gallon jugs. These products were shipped to distribution centers and retail stores located in CA, CO, CT, IL, MA, NC, NJ, OH, VA, & VT.
Consumers who have purchased any of these products are urged to dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Mrs. Katerine Cardoso, Director of Quality Assurance at (336) 231-6417 Monday - Friday 8:00 am - 6:00 pm EST or email at [email protected] .
