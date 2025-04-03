SAFE Named A Leader By Liminal For Third-Party Risk Management

Recognized for Exceptional Product Capability, AI-Powered Automation, and High Practitioner Satisfaction

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAFE, the leader in AI-powered, continuous cyber risk management, today announced it has been named a "Leader" in the 2025 Cybersecurity Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Link IndexTM by Liminal , a technology company that empowers businesses with actionable market and competitive intelligence. The report ranked SAFE highest among all vendors for Product Capability , while also receiving "Exceptional" marks for Service Delivery , Strategic Alignment , and AI-driven automation .

"We're honored to be recognized by Liminal as a Leader in Third-Party Risk Management," said Saket Modi, CEO at SAFE. "This reinforces our belief that the future of TPRM is autonomous- led by Agentic AI that doesn't just assist but autonomously drives action. It's built to scale effortlessly, reduce manual effort to zero, and drive real-time decisions that move the business forward."

The Liminal Link IndexTM is a respected industry benchmark that evaluates leading cybersecurity vendors based on product performance, user satisfaction, and strategic execution. SAFE was highlighted for delivering autonomous, end-to-end third-party risk management powered by Agentic AI -a system of specialized AI agents that automate vendor onboarding, assessment, evidence collection, monitoring, and executive reporting.

"Strategically, SAFE Security aligns with practitioner needs by focusing on automation, zero-trust principles, and AI-powered capabilities," the report states.

Key highlights for SAFE in the Link IndexTM Report include :



Product Capability – Highest score among all leading vendors



Practitioner Satisfaction – Exceeds the category median among leading vendors by 8%

"Excellent" Ratings – Across strategy, product depth, and market presence

The report noted SAFE's:



Efficient vendor onboarding and automated outside-in risk scans that are performed within minutes

"What-if" simulations and control recommendations that help prioritize remediation

Scalable, usage-based pricing model that avoids per-vendor charges

High marks in user satisfaction for data privacy, accuracy, and customer support Rapid employee growth to meet rising demand in cyber risk and TPRM markets

With SAFE TPRM, organizations benefit from:



100% automated risk assessments

100x faster vendor onboarding 100% risk-prioritized vendor management

SAFE's autonomous AI agents operate across every stage of the third-party lifecycle, helping organizations reduce risk, meet compliance, and scale with confidence-without manual effort or complexity.

Download the full report

Learn more at :

About SAFE

SAFE is redefining cyber risk management with Agentic AI.

By leveraging Agentic AI, SAFE not only assists but autonomously drives actions across Enterprise and Third-Party Cyber Risk Management. SAFE is the first vendor to deliver 100% automated Third-Party Risk Management powered by Agentic AI.

The SAFE platform empowers organizations to operationalize and scale cyber risk management with unmatched efficiency. Global leaders like Google, Fidelity, T-Mobile, Chevron, Peleton and more trust SAFE to scale their cyber risk programs with speed, accuracy, and radical efficiency.

