You've Come A Long Way, Baby: Remembering The Broadway Vision Andy Warhol Almost Brought To Life

The proposed play, themed around the iconic Virginia Slims campaign "You've Come a Long Way, Baby," was pitched as a bold replacement for the brand's sponsorship of the U.S. Women's Tennis Tournament after Billie Jean King's coming out sparked controversy in corporate boardrooms. Bartels envisioned a cultural moment that would challenge norms and elevate advertising to high art - and Warhol was intrigued.

A meeting at Studio 54 sealed the pitch. " He really liked the idea... he said, 'Yeah, we could do this.' " But just as the vision began taking shape, Warhol's sudden death in February 1987 halted the project before it ever made it to stage lights.

Now, nearly four decades later, Bartels' story offers a rare glimpse into a cultural crossroad where Madison Avenue met the avant-garde - and where Andy Warhol nearly became Broadway's boldest director.

This untold story reminds us of the creative risks that almost changed everything - and the timeless power of a wild idea.

