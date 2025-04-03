403
Coastline Wealth Management Honored With The Business Of The Year Award By Kestra Financial Media Outreach Newswire APAC
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) LONG ISLAND, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2025 - Awarded "Business of the Year" at Kestra Financial's Ascend Conference in 2025, Coastline Wealth Management gives very optimistic projections for 2025. Contributing to this success was the growth of $1.2 billion in assets as well as the integration of 8 advisory teams throughout the year. Part of this integration includes industry figures David Schnall and Tim Longo joining the Coastline team. Also, joining the firm in 2024 was Industry veteran Kevin McPhee with $115 million in assets. Mr. McPhee, Mr. Schnall and Mr. Longo all aim to strengthen Coastline's commitment to providing tailored wealth solutions to clients and continued growth.
In addition, joining the Coastline advisory team are industry professionals Scott Gomsak and Scott Raab who have brought in $250 million in collective client assets. With a track record of over 50 years of experience, both Mr Gomsak and Mr. Raab's contributions have made a considerable impact in securing the award to Coastline. With their presence in Maryland and Pennsylvania, their addition to the team will broaden Coastline's stance across the tri-state area and strengthen the relationships in the respective communities.
Another factor that assisted in this positive growth included the partial acquisition of Myles Wealth Management and Stensland Financial Group. Marked as Coastline's 7th and 8th acquisition for 2024, Coastline's CEO Garrett Taylor cites that this strategic move has added $300 million in assets to the company, bringing the total to $3.5 billion. In addition to assets, the leadership teams of both Myles and Stensland will be working with the Coastline team to ensure the integration of skills and resources, ensuring that clients receive the same service quality and tailored financial strategies.
