TVU Networks Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Strengthening Cloud-Based Live Media Innovation

This milestone continues TVU Networks' existing collaboration with AWS, which has helped deliver major innovations in live production, media connectivity, and routing. As an AWS ISV Accelerate Program member, TVU gains closer alignment with AWS sales and technical teams, unlocking faster innovation, improved cost-efficiency, and enhanced support for customers adopting cloud-based workflows.

A Collaboration Defined by Customer Success

TVU Networks has played a pivotal role in advancing cloud-based production. TVU's solutions powered the first fully cloud-based workflow for a major sporting event with France Télévisions' Summer Games Torch Relay, pushed cloud scaling to its limits by ingesting 369 simultaneous live feeds and distributing 21 customized multi-viewers during the BBC's election coverage, and enabled the New York Islanders' Isles+ streaming service, giving fans real-time access to live feeds and replays.

TVU Networks has also been a trusted participant in AWS's Live Cloud Production (LCP) Initiative - a series of workshops where select partners collaborate to build integrated, scalable cloud workflows for the future of live cloud production.

"Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program reflects our commitment to empowering broadcasters and content creators with the most advanced, flexible, and cost-effective live production solutions," said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. "By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we ensure our customers can fully embrace cloud workflows with confidence, achieving greater efficiency, flexibility, and scalability in their live production operations."

Additionally, the TVU media platform, including AI-based ingest and clipping with TVU Search, cloud-based video switching with TVU Producer, routing and connectivity through TVU MediaHub, and TVU Channel playout solution, have also completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (AWS FTR). Completing the AWS FTR demonstrates TVU's dedication to ensuring the highest degree of software quality to reduce risks around security, drive reliability, and achieve operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

About TVU Networks - TVU Networks is transforming the media industry through cloud-based innovation and deep customer collaboration. As a pioneer in live media workflows, TVU's adaptable microservices and automation-driven technology integrate seamlessly across cloud and on-premises environments, simplifying content acquisition, production, distribution, and monetization. By streamlining the media supply chain, TVU empowers storytellers to capture live content from new, impossible angles with unmatched efficiency. Trusted by leading broadcasters, sports organizations, and media companies worldwide, TVU has been recognized with multiple industry awards, including a Technology & Engineering Emmy® and the 2024 IBC Innovation Award for Sustainability.

