VSN And Amplify Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize AI-Powered Media Management For Sports Broadcasting

Partnership brings cutting-edge AI capabilities to VSNArena platform, transforming content workflows for broadcasters and sports organizations worldwide

BARCELONA, SPAIN, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VSN , a global leader in media management and automation solutions, and Amplify, a pioneering AI technology company specializing in advanced media intelligence, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that brings unprecedented AI capabilities to media content management.The collaboration integrates Amplify's cutting-edge AI technology with VSN's industry-leading VSNExplorer software and the new VSNArena platform, creating a powerful solution specifically optimized for sports broadcasting and fast-turnaround media environments.The partnership will be officially unveiled at NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas, from April 6–9, where attendees can explore live demonstrations of the enhanced VSNArena platform with integrated AI capabilities. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in how broadcasters, sports leagues, and production companies manage, analyze, and monetize their media assets.Transforming Media Workflows with Next-Generation AIThe enhanced VSNArena platform represents a quantum leap in media asset management technology, delivering up to 70% reduction in content processing time and 85% improvement in metadata accuracy. Early adopters have reported ROI within just 90 days of implementation, making it the most cost-effective solution in the market for sports content management."“VSNArena is the solution the industry has been waiting for-a cutting-edge DAM system that leverages AI to optimize the management of your digital assets, automating organization, tagging, and distribution of your multimedia content," said Jesús Hernández, Head of Product at VSN. "And its sports-first design makes it the perfect match for the fast-paced world of live events and highlight-driven storytelling."Unmatched Capabilities for Modern Media OrganizationsThe VSNArena platform with Amplify's AI integration delivers an unparalleled suite of features that outperforms traditional media management systems:.Automated content tagging and metadata enrichment with 95% accuracy, eliminating hours of manual work.Real-time speech-to-text transcription in 30+ languages with dialect recognition and speaker identification.Intelligent facial and object recognition that identifies athletes, team logos, and key moments without manual input.Automated highlight generation for sports content that can produce game summaries in under 3 minutes.Enhanced searchability across vast media libraries with natural language processing that understands context.Streamlined content distribution workflows that reduce publishing time by up to 65%"By partnering with VSN, we are addressing one of the most content-intensive verticals in media-sports," said Roberto Pascual, CRO & Co-Founder at Amplify. "The combination of Amplify's AI and VSN's vision for a sports-ready DAM is setting the stage for a new era of intelligent media operations."Proven Results for Media OrganizationsEarly implementations of the VSNArena platform with Amplify's AI technology have demonstrated remarkable results:.A major European sports broadcaster reduced highlight production time from 45 minutes to just 8 minutes.A North American sports league achieved 300% increase in content discoverability across their archive.A global media organization saved over $1.2M annually on operational costs through workflow automation.Production teams reported 85% less time spent on manual tagging and metadata entryThe platform's cloud-native architecture ensures scalability during peak demand periods like major sporting events, with no degradation in performance even under the most demanding workloads. The solution's flexible deployment options-on-premises, cloud, or hybrid-make it adaptable to any organization's infrastructure requirements.Together, Amplify and VSN aim to deliver intelligent automation, enriched metadata, and real-time content understanding across a wide range of use cases, with a strong emphasis on sports and fast-turnaround environments. Visitors to NAB Show 2025 will witness firsthand how these solutions help sports broadcasters, leagues, and production houses transform raw footage into ready-to-publish content in record time.Expanding the Media Technology EcosystemAs part of this strategic partnership, Amplify continues to expand its portfolio of integrations with industry-leading content management platforms-consolidating its position as a trusted AI layer across the media ecosystem. This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to innovation and excellence in the rapidly evolving media technology landscape.The VSNArena platform with Amplify AI integration is available in three flexible tiers- Essential, Professional, and Enterprise-to accommodate organizations of all sizes. Each tier includes comprehensive onboarding, training, and 24/7 technical support to ensure seamless implementation and maximum ROI.NAB Show 2025 DemonstrationsAttendees at NAB Show 2025 can experience the enhanced VSNArena platform at VSN's booth, where live demonstrations will showcase the power of AI-driven media management for sports broadcasting. Additionally, visitors can meet with Amplify representatives at the IABM Lounge (N259LMR) to learn more about how this partnership is reshaping the future of media and sports content management.Limited-Time Offer: Organizations that schedule a demonstration during NAB Show 2025 will receive a complimentary 30-day trial of the VSNArena Professional tier, including personalized workflow consultation valued at $5,000.For more information about the VSN-Amplify partnership or to schedule a demonstration at NAB Show 2025, please contact ... or visit booth Est Hall W2973 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.About VSNVSN offers end-to-end media management solutions for broadcasters, content creators, and media companies worldwide. With decades of experience and a global footprint, VSN's technologies help clients efficiency manage and monetize their content-from newsrooms to sports stadiums. Learn more at .About AmplifyAmplify is a leading AI technology company that specializes in developing advanced AI-driven solutions for various industries. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Amplify's technologies help organizations enhance their operations, improve efficiency, and unlock new opportunities. To learn more visit

