Gemini: Advanced Marketing Solutions Named 2025 Nexstar Strategic Partner For AI-Driven & Multi-Channel Digital Marketing Solutions

EDINA, Minn., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini: Advanced Marketing Solutions , a leader in performance digital marketing, is proud to announce its selection as a 2025 Strategic Partner of Nexstar Network.

Nexstar is a member-owned coaching and training organization focused on driving business growth within the home services industry.

As a Nexstar Strategic Partner, Gemini will provide a full suite of digital marketing solutions tailored for Nexstar members.

"Our partnership with Nexstar goes beyond marketing-it's about driving real business growth," said Stephanie Tollefson, CEO of Gemini. "By combining AI-driven insights with multi-channel digital strategy, we help home services businesses increase visibility, generate high-quality leads, and achieve measurable success."

Holistic Digital Solutions: How Nexstar Members Can Maximize Potential

Gemini's cohesive, full-service approach ensures that every marketing effort works together seamlessly for optimized performance. Nexstar members will have access to:



AI & Automation : Custom-built solutions powered by artificial intelligence to drive accelerated growth.

Social Media Marketing (Paid & Organic) : Innovative, data-driven strategies designed to maximize impact across social platforms.

Paid Search : Targeted media programs that place member brands directly in front of ideal audiences.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Lasting impact with strategies that improve rankings, increase organic traffic, and fuel sustainable growth.

Content Marketing : Strategic, engaging content that improves visibility and helps both users and search engines understand each business.

Creative Services : Compelling visuals and graphics crafted to capture attention and strengthen brand identity. Website Design & Development : High-performing websites designed to engage visitors and encourage repeat interaction.

About Gemini: Advanced Marketing Solutions

Gemini is a woman-owned digital marketing agency with a rich history of helping home services businesses grow. The innovative agency blends people-powered ideas with complex marketing tactics to achieve and exceed client business goals.

About Nexstar:

Nexstar is a member-owned organization that drives business growth and development through continued education and the sharing of ideas. They empower members to be industry leaders through comprehensive business training, proven business systems, and dedicated business coaching.

SOURCE Gemini: Advanced Marketing Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED