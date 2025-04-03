Senior Army Officer Visits Red Shield Division In Manipur, Discusses Operational Effectiveness

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 3 (IANS) A senior Army officer on Thursday visited the Red Shield Division in Manipur to review its operational preparedness and appreciated its technological innovations, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that Spear Corps commander Lt General Abhijit S. Pendharkar visited the Manipur-based formation, reviewed their operational preparedness, and deliberated on measures to further enhance operational effectiveness.

During the visit, he acknowledged the high level of operational preparedness of the division and appreciated its technological innovations and the seamless absorption of niche technologies, which has significantly enhanced operational effectiveness.

While interacting with the soldiers, Lt Gen Pendharkar commended them for their professionalism, dedication, and high morale and complimented them for their readiness to meet future challenges.

He also appreciated the crucial role of the division in counter-insurgency operations and efforts undertaken by the division to ensure peace in the eastern Assam region and Manipur.

During his visit, the GOC also witnessed the operational discussions, providing valuable insights and deliberated on measures to further enhance operational effectiveness.

All formation commanders of the Army and Assam Rifles operating in the region and beyond were also present during the visit of Lt Gen Pendharkar.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with an NGO, distributed essential items and stationery to the children of Ema Foundation Orphanage in Manipur's Imphal West District, benefitting 19 students.

Educational materials, including notebooks, stationery, school bags and learning aids, were distributed to help the students continue their studies. In addition, essential items such as aiding in ensuring proper living conditions such as mattresses, bed-sheets, pillows, solar lanterns, curtains, and tarpaulins were also provided.

The Assam Rifles, which is committed to community welfare, played a key role in organising and executing the event. Their efforts continue to make a meaningful impact on the lives of people across the region, a defence release said.