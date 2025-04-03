Relationalai Named “Data Tech Startup Of The Year” In 2025 Data Breakthrough Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leader in relational knowledge graphs recognized for redefining data intelligence and AI-driven insights

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelationalAI , the knowledge graph coprocessor for the data cloud, today announced it has been named“Data Tech Startup of the Year” in the annual Data Breakthrough Awards. This recognition highlights RelationalAI's innovation in empowering enterprises to combine knowledge graphs with generative AI to extract more value from their data and make better business decisions.

The Data Breakthrough Awards program honors the most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the data industry, spanning categories such as DataOps, AI, Business Intelligence, and Data Analytics. The 6th annual Data Breakthrough Award program received more than 3,000 nominations from organizations worldwide.

“RelationalAI being named a Data Breakthrough Award winner is a testament to the incredible work our team has accomplished in driving a new approach to AI-driven reasoning, data management and analytics,” said Molham Aref, CEO of RelationalAI.“As organizations navigate an increasingly complex data landscape, we remain committed to delivering on our vision of making AI more accessible to the enterprise and empowering business users to gain deeper insights and drive smarter decisions. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to the continued growth and impact of RelationalAI in the years ahead."

RelationalAI brings together deep experience in industry, technology, and product development, empowering organizations to build intelligent and agentic applications faster. As the first knowledge graph coprocessor for the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, RelationalAI brings native support for relational knowledge graphs with rule-based, predictive, prescriptive, and graph reasoning capabilities. Organizations are able to build high-fidelity digital twins, unlocking the latest advancements in AI to drive smarter decision making - all while maintaining operational simplicity, security, and cost-efficiency by building on existing SQL and Python expertise within their preferred data cloud environment.

About RelationalAI

RelationalAI is on a mission to power every decision with intelligence. As the industry's first relational knowledge graph coprocessor for the data cloud, RelationalAI enables customers to use GenAI to get more value from their existing data and make better decisions. The company is backed by Addition, Madrona Venture Group, Menlo Ventures, Tiger Global, and notable investors including former Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia. Learn more at Relational.ai .

