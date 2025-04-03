Atom Computing Selected By DARPA To Explore Near-Term Utility-Scale Quantum Computing With Neutral Atoms

BERKELEY, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atom Computing has been selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to explore how Atom's highly-scalable neutral atom technology will realize utility-scale quantum computing in the near term.

The Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI) , an expansion of the existing Underexplored Systems for Utility-Scale Quantum Computing (US2QC) program, aims to determine the possibility of building an industrially useful quantum computer much faster than conventional predictions.

Atom Computing has been selected for Stage A of the QBI program, which focuses on the conceptual description of a utility-scale quantum computer that has a plausible path to realization in the near term. As part of the program, Microsoft has agreed to also provide algorithmic support and error correction codes to Atom Computing.

To realize a utility-scale quantum computer, Atom Computing leverages the scalability and flexibility of its technology, as well as multiple critical platform capabilities such as high- fidelity gate operations , all-to-all qubit connectivity , 1,000+ physical qubits , long coherence times , and mid-circuit measurement with qubit reset and reuse. These capabilities enabled the recent joint demonstration with Microsoft of the entanglement of 24 logical qubits, and error detection, correction, and computation with 28 logical qubits .

"Pushing the state-of-the-art of quantum computing to utility scale is an exciting challenge, and it is an incredible honor to be selected to participate in DARPA's QBI program", said Dr. Ben Bloom, Founder and CEO of Atom Computing."We are confident that Atom Computing's technology and roadmap are on track with DARPA's timeline for achieving utility-scale quantum computing."

About Atom Computing

Atom Computing is developing large-scale quantum computers to enable companies and researchers to achieve unprecedented computational breakthroughs. Utilizing highly scalable arrays of optically trapped neutral atoms, the company has developed systems with over 1,000 qubits, featuring advanced capabilities towards fault-tolerant quantum computing. Atom Computing's on-premises systems provide customers with new computational tools to address increasingly complex applications and to grow their quantum ecosystem. Learn more at atom-computing and follow us on LinkedIn .

