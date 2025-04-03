Revolutionizing Live Video: Syncwords Introduces Ultra-Low Latency AI Captions With Kobe Muxertm

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kobe Muxerleverages advanced AI technology and cloud-based streaming workflows to reduce latency to just 1.5 seconds – compared to 5 seconds with legacy systems – ensuring near-instantaneous caption delivery.

With growing demand for live streaming – especially in sports , news , and interactive content, the pressure to provide seamless captioning and subtitling has never been higher. Traditional captioning methods suffer from huge hardware expenses, frustrating viewers and limiting accessibility. Leveraging advanced AI technology with cloud-based video streaming workflows, Kobe Muxer TM ensures that captions are delivered almost instantaneously, with a latency time of 1.5 seconds on average compared to 5 seconds using traditional legacy methods.

"AI is transforming content delivery. With Kobe Muxer TM , we're enabling real-time engagement at a scale never seen before. If you're not leveraging this technology, you're leaving money – and viewers – on the table." – Ashish Shah, CEO & Co-founder of SyncWords

Why Kobe Muxer TM is a Game-Changer



Ultra-Low Latency: Captions sync seamlessly with live video, ensuring accessibility compliance and better viewer experience.

AI-Powered & Scalable: AI-driven captioning adapts to different languages and accents, making global reach effortless.

Optimized for AWS Workflows : Effortlessly integrates with AWS Elemental, enabling seamless live caption delivery with minimal latency and exceptional accuracy. Increased Engagement & Revenue: Makes live video content more interactive, compliant, and monetizable .

Don't just stream – captivate, engage, and unlock new revenue opportunities with ultra-low latency AI-powered closed captions and voice translations.

SyncWords' integration with Speechmatics , a leader in automatic speech recognition (ASR) services, ensures that Kobe Muxer TM delivers captions at industry-leading accuracy levels and record-level low latency that today's live audiences demand. Furthermore, Speechmatics' speaker diarization, custom dictionaries, and word timings supported in real time ensure the highest quality even at the low latency.

"Great to be part of driving innovation in live video accessibility. Our collaboration with SyncWords on Kobe Muxer TM demonstrates the power of AI-driven speech recognition to deliver fast, accurate captions that enhance the live viewing experience for global audiences". – Lauren King, CMO, Speechmatics

Meet SyncWords at NAB 2025 & AWS Summit Paris

Step into the future of AI-powered live video accessibility and localization at NAB Show 2025! From April 5-9, visit the AWS Booth and the demo section for Fan Experience which will include SyncWords subtitling and translation solutions. Discover how SyncWords and Kobe Muxer TM are revolutionizing live sports, news, and entertainment leveraging Amazon Bedrock.

Additionally, SyncWords will be part of the live demos at AWS Summit Paris on April 9, 2025, where attendees will see first-hand how AI-powered accessibility & localization are transforming global content distribution for both broadcasters and streaming providers.

Don't Get Left Behind – Take Live Video Content Accessibility to the Next Level with AI

As live content evolves, organizations that aren't leveraging AI-powered captioning risk falling behind. SyncWords Ultra-Low Latency AI Captions with Kobe Muxer TM is the next-gen solution for broadcasters, content providers, and OTT platforms looking to remain competitive. Whether you're engaging a global audience or simply aiming to comply with accessibility standards, Kobe Muxer TM makes it easier than ever to achieve success.

About SyncWords

SyncWords is the global leader in AI-driven captioning , subtitling , and dubbing solutions. Serving broadcasters, OTT platforms , and content creators worldwide, SyncWords helps improve accessibility, localization, and engagement for live and on-demand video content.

Media Contact:

Giovanni Galvez

+1 202-823-1696

[email protected]

SOURCE SyncWords