Odosek Lab Solutions Expands Mobile DNA Testing Services In Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, SC, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odosek Lab Solutions announced today the expansion of its mobile DNA and drug testing services throughout Columbia, South Carolina and surrounding areas. The company's enhanced service footprint will provide residents with greater access to convenient, on-site testing options.









The expanded services include DNA paternity test, drug screening, and other specialized laboratory testing, all delivered directly to clients' preferred locations. This expansion comes in response to increasing demand for accessible testing solutions that minimize travel and wait times while ensuring confidentiality and accuracy.

"Our mission has always been to make critical testing services more accessible to the communities we serve," said Eugene Williams, spokesperson for Odosek Lab Solutions. "This expansion allows us to reach more residents in Columbia and nearby areas with our professional, confidential testing services that empower individuals to make well-informed decisions about their health and personal circumstances."

Odosek Lab Solutions is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by certified technicians who follow strict chain-of-custody protocols.. The company's commitment to innovation ensures clients receive the most accurate, reliable testing results with maximum convenience. The company offers both scheduled appointments and same-day service options for urgent testing needs.

Columbia, South Carolina was strategically selected for this service expansion due to the region's growing population and the increasing need for trusted, accessible DNA and drug testing services. The mobile testing model particularly benefits residents in rural areas surrounding Columbia who previously faced long travel times to access quality testing facilities.

Services offered include:



Legal and non-legal paternity DNA testing

Drug and alcohol screening for employers

Pre-employment background screening

Random testing programs Post-accident testing

For more information about Odosek Lab Solutions' expanded services or to schedule a mobile testing appointment, please visit their website or contact their office directly. Residents throughout Columbia and surrounding areas are encouraged to take advantage of these convenient, confidential testing services to support their health, legal, and employment needs.

About Odosek Lab Solutions:

Odosek Lab Solutions is a leading provider of mobile DNA and drug testing services in South Carolina. The company specializes in delivering convenient, confidential, and accurate testing services directly to clients' locations, including offices, and legal facilities.









Odosek Lab Solutions



Eugene Williams

Columbia, SC 29223



