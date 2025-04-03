Trive Capital Announces The Final Closing Of Trive Capital Fund V, Exceeding Target

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are grateful for the continued support from our existing Limited Partners, as well as many new investors across the world, who share our vision and commitment to driving growth and value creation in companies," commented, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Trive Capital. "The success of the fundraise is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to delivering strong performance and results."

Consistent with Trive's history for over a decade, Fund V will continue to invest in middle-market companies with a sector-agnostic but situation-specific approach. The Fund aims to create value through a hands-on operational approach.

Fund V has already made seven investments that demonstrate Trive's off-the-run sourcing, deep value and operationally focused investment strategy. Over the last twelve months across all funds, Trive has executed 10 platform investments and 19 add-on investments and completed three exits and dividend recapitalizations, most recently completing the successful IPO of Karman Space & Defense.

Chris Zugaro , Co-Founder and Partner at Trive Capital, added, "We are excited to deploy Fund V and continue our strategy of identifying and investing in companies with strong growth potential. Our flexible structuring, hands-on approach and deep industry expertise will be key drivers of the success of these investments."

Campbell Lutyens served as global placement agent, and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as fund counsel.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $8 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 250 middle-market transactions representing more than $10 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

