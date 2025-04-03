NOVOS Fiber And PRIME Fiber Double-Down In Arizona With $130M+ Fiber Internet Investment

NOVOS FiBER internet enters into Phoenix, AZ with a $130M investment.

PHOENIX, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOS FiBER, a rapidly growing fiber-optic internet company, today announced its largest investment to date in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, where construction is underway.

NOVOS FiBER was established in 2023 and is a retail fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) company currently serving homeowners and small businesses in Dallas Fort Worth, Texas. It is the sister arm to PRIME FiBER, a wholesale open-access play currently deploying fiber infrastructure in Florida. Both businesses are backed by InLight Capital, a private investment firm based in Sugar Land, Texas.

"Phoenix is a highly strategic market for us," said Andrew Snead, CEO of NOVOS FiBER and PRIME FiBER. "We are delighted to start construction in the city and look forward to bringing residents and small businesses high-speed fiber internet in the coming weeks." Mike Rowley, head of sales and marketing, remarked, "Our focus is very much about providing greater choice and a vastly improved customer experience. We're thrilled to be extending our services to Phoenix residents."

Significant investment and commitment, including wholesale

The company has prioritized Phoenix and the surrounding cities and has reportedly earmarked over $130M of investment for the extended market. "We are fully committed to the broader Phoenix metroplex and actively planning construction across a number of cities through both our NOVOS FiBER and PRIME FiBER platforms," remarked Mr. Snead.

About NOVOS FiBER and PRIME FiBER

NOVOS FiBER is a customer-focused internet service provider specializing in delivering high-speed fiber-optic connectivity to communities across the United States. PRIME FiBER is an open-access fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure provider serving ISPs, infrastructure consolidators, and enterprises across the US. NOVOS FiBER and PRIME FiBER are funded by InLight Capital, a private investment firm based in Sugar Land, Texas.

