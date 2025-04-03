Dooap Accounts Payable Automation Now Available In Microsoft Azure Marketplace

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dooap is a responsive AP automation solution purpose-built solely for Dynamics 365 Finance: a smart, fast, and intuitive way to manage invoices, powered by cutting-edge technology and expert support. With smart automation and real-time insights, Dooap keeps AP processes smooth, predictable, and stress-free.

Dooap is a cloud-native SaaS solution that works in total sync with Dynamics 365 Finance, without burdening its performance. It utilizes all the data already in D365, following the Dynamics business logic and rules. Dooap combines everything in a single user interface that helps users work efficiently and enjoy their work. Dooap's mobile app is the only native mobile AP automation app in the Dynamics 365 Finance ecosystem, ensuring a smooth and responsive experience for invoice approvers on the go. Whether approving invoices, checking workflows, or managing exceptions, users can handle AP tasks from anywhere, anytime, without sacrificing usability or speed.

"Dooap customers and partners highly value our laser-focused approach to utilizing the best of Dynamics 365 Finance, bridging the gap of what is missing in the out-of-box ERP, and combining the entire end-to-end AP process into one intuitive user interface. On top of these functional and technical advantages, having the Dooap solution now available in Azure Marketplace as a transactable and MACC eligible solution is a great benefit, making procurement as convenient and cost-efficient as possible for customers. From now on, the journey of purchasing, deploying, and using Dooap is easier than ever," said Antti Kosunen, Chief Business Development Officer and co-Founder of Dooap.

"Microsoft welcomes Dooap to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like Dooap help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Dooap's mobile-first accounts payable automation solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and get it now by visiting its page in the Azure Marketplace .

About Dooap:

Dooap, based in Austin, Texas, provides a leading, Microsoft-certified accounts payable automation solution for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance platform. The company's technology is a mobile-first, cloud native AP solution built from the ground up on Microsoft Azure, exclusively for Microsoft D365 Finance. Its easy-to-use and responsive technology increases efficiency, mobility, and accuracy, while reducing processing costs. For more information, visit: .

SOURCE Dooap Inc