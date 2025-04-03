Town Of Babylon, NY Transforms Permitting Process With Opengov

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Struggling with multiple permitting systems, manual data entry, and a lack of visibility, the Town of Babylon leadership sought a centralized digital solution to improve efficiency and communication. To modernize their processes, they chose OpenGov, a leader in AI government technology, to bring automation, transparency, and seamless collaboration to its permitting system.Staff needed a platform to simplify operations, automate workflows, and provide an easy-to-use public portal for applicants. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its ability to enhance department collaboration, simplify document management, and offer robust reporting tools, ensuring a more transparent and consistent permitting process.With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Town leadership anticipates more strategic alignment, improved engagement, and enhanced public access. The new system will enable officials to automate workflows, track applications in real time, and provide residents and businesses with an intuitive public portal. Additionally, automated reporting and improved internal collaboration will help reduce processing times and create a smoother, more responsive permitting experience for staff and applicants.The Town joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov .

