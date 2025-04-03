Healwell Solutions And Lovell Announce Partnership To Increase Access To Antimicrobial Gel For VA, Dod

Partnership between HealWell Solutions and Lovell Enhances Access to Antimicrobial Gel for Veterans and Military Health Systems

HealWell Government Services and HealWell HealthCare Solutions, a leading provider of antimicrobial gel, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as HealWell Solutions' Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.HealWell Gel is FDA OTC and specifically indicated to "treat" wound infections as opposed to silver based and other forms labeled to "prevent". This distinction is for most part based on the fact that silver is antimicrobial only in ionic form and this form is known to be cytotoxic. Cytotoxicity is hard to document in vivo because the length of time it takes any given wound to heal is unknown. The cytotoxicity of ionic silver has been repeatedly demonstrated in the laboratory. HealWell Gel and its' PHMB concentration of 0.5% enjoys a toxic therapeutic ration of 14:1, ie: it is essentially non-toxic. HealWell Gel is an ideal antimicrobial primary dressing: effective against essentially all pathogens, protective barrier, donates moisture and biocide for up to 7 days for weekly changes. One tube of 45 grams/1.5oz may yield up to 30-40 applications.As HealWell HealthCare Solutions' SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. HealWell Solutions is available on the Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals."We're excited to partner with HealWell Solutions to bring HealWell Gel to the federal healthcare space. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to providing innovative wound care solutions that support the healing of those who serve our nation." said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services."We are thrilled to partner with Lovell Government Services to provide a high quality, aimed at enhancing community collaborations. Through this partnership, we are committed to delivering evidence-based wound are products to support our Veterans, Military personnel and Indian Health Services." said Kari Harman, RN, CCM, CWCA, WCN-C, CSWD-C, FCC, ACCWS, DAPWCAAbout HealWell SolutionsThe Founders' Journey: From Nurses to Community ChampionsHealWell Wound Care Solutions was born from a desire to address a gap in the wound care system, particularly in rural areas. Randi Jones and Kari Harman, seasoned nurses with almost 40-years of combined wound care experience, co-founded HealWell Wound Care Solutions, LLC in 2021 after witnessing firsthand the challenges patients face. "We saw patients and their families overwhelmed by the complexities of wound care once they were home," says Randi. "We knew there had to be a better way." Kari adds, "We wanted to bring expert care to people where they feel safest and most comfortable - their homes. The aim was not just to treat wounds but to support the whole person and their mental well-being."Looking ahead, HealWell Health Care Solutions, LLC aims to expand its services, reaching more communities and continuing to innovate in home-based and community based wound care. Their mission is clear: to provide compassionate, comprehensive wound care that supports both physical and mental health, all in the comfort of home.With HealWell Health Care Solutions, recovery is no longer a lonely or frightening road. It's a journey taken together, with expert care and heartfelt support right at home.Kari Harman, RN, CCM, CWCA, WCN-C, CSWD-C, FCC, ACCWS, DAPWCARandi Jones, APRN, WCS-C, EDS-C, FCCAbout Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.

