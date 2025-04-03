Senske Family Of Companies Expands Canadian Presence With Acquisition Of Huron Pest Control

DALLAS, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Family of Companies (SFC) , a leading provider of lawn and pest control services across North America, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Huron Pest Control , a trusted name in pest management serving Ontario. As part of this transition, Huron Pest Control will now operate under Mosquito Buzz, Senske's premier Canada brand specializing in mosquito and tick control.

Huron Pest Control has built a strong reputation for delivering effective, customer-focused pest management solutions. By joining Mosquito Buzz, customers will continue to receive the same great service from the team they know and trust , now backed by the expanded resources, technology, and expertise of a top-tier national brand .

"Expanding our presence in Canada through Huron Pest Control strengthens our ability to provide exceptional, environmentally responsible pest control services," said Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Family of Companies. "Mosquito Buzz is known for its innovative solutions and outstanding customer care, and we're excited to bring these benefits to Huron's loyal customers while maintaining the trusted service they expect."

This acquisition reinforces Senske Family of Companies' commitment to growth in key markets while maintaining its core values of exceptional service and customer satisfaction. Huron Pest Control customers can expect a seamless transition , with uninterrupted service and access to Mosquito Buzz's industry-leading mosquito and tick control programs.

About Senske Family of Companies: Since securing investments from the private equity firm GTCR, the Senske Family of Companies has completed nineteen acquisitions. Senske serves customers in sixteen U.S. states as well as Canada and remains committed to its international expansion strategy by actively seeking partnerships with distinguished home services companies.

More on Senske's M&A process can be found at .

SOURCE Senske Family of Companies

