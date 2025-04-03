Linearb Launches New AI-Powered Automation Suite

Automatic Iteration Summaries eliminate the need for manual preparation before sprint retrospectives and are delivered directly via Slack or Microsoft Teams.

Enterprises Can Now Streamline Retrospectives, Code Reviews, and PR Policy Enforcement

- Ori Keren, CEO & Co-FounderSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LinearB, the leading engineering productivity platform, today announced the general availability of a unified set of AI-powered features that automate critical software development workflows. These new capabilities include Automatic Iteration Summaries, Code Review Suggestions, and PR Policy Enforcement for AI Code.All features are now included in the core LinearB platform at no additional cost to customers.These enhancements reduce manual overhead, enforce team standards, and accelerate delivery across engineering organizations without disrupting existing workflows or requiring new tools.“AI and automation are reshaping how engineering teams operate,” said Ori Keren, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of LinearB.“With these new features, we're helping teams shift from reactive firefighting to proactive, policy-driven engineering-enhancing velocity, consistency, and operational clarity without adding complexity.”LinearB's new Automatic Iteration Summaries eliminate the need for manual preparation before sprint retrospectives. By analyzing sprint activity across GitHub, Jira, and CI/CD systems, the platform generates structured reports that answer three key questions: what went well, what didn't go well, and how the team can improve. The summaries are delivered directly to Slack or Microsoft Teams and include supporting metrics such as velocity trends, cycle times, delivery vs. commitment accuracy, review delays, and collaboration patterns.LinearB has also enhanced its AI-powered assistance for the pull request process. Following the recently released AI PR Descriptions , which provide reviewers with concise, contextual summaries of code changes, the new AI Review Suggestions identify common issues and potential risks before a human reviewer begins their evaluation. This allows teams to proactively address problems and reduce back-and-forth revisions.Alongside these new capabilities, LinearB enables teams to configure and enforce scalable pull request policies through workflow automation. Organizations can automatically require security reviews for sensitive files, assign reviewers by directory, block unreviewed code from being merged, label PRs lacking test coverage, and flag AI-authored PRs for further inspection. These policy automations help ensure consistent quality, support compliance efforts such as SOC 2, and enable teams to adopt secure development practices at scale without slowing down delivery.LinearB also provides reporting and metrics that help engineering leaders quantify the impact of these capabilities. Key indicators include change failure rate, rework rate, and review depth. These metrics allow organizations to track the adoption of AI-assisted workflows inside LinearB and in third-party tools, evaluate policy effectiveness, and continuously improve engineering performance with measurable data.All features are natively integrated into the LinearB platform and compatible with the tools development teams use, including GitHub, GitLab, Jira, Slack, and Microsoft Teams.“With this release, we're unifying AI, automation, and governance to deliver a practical solution for modern engineering operations,” Keren added.“Our goal is to help teams ship high-quality software faster-with greater visibility and less friction.”About LinearBLinearB is the leading engineering productivity platform, enabling enterprises to streamline code delivery with full visibility and control.Through a unified console that integrates seamlessly with popular SCM, project management, CI/CD, and collaboration tools, Developer Experience and Platform teams rely on LinearB to support over 1,000,000 software engineers worldwide.By leveraging AI-driven automation, bot-powered workflows, and advanced governance controls, LinearB helps teams efficiently build, version, and deploy code with confidence.To get started, visit .

Matthew Harper

LinearB

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.