U.S. Roundtable And Smart City Expo World Congress Expand Global Alliance To Accelerate Urban Innovation

The partnership will highlight U.S. mayoral leadership and innovation, leading to the largest U.S. delegation at the 2025 Expo in Barcelona.

- Ugo Valenti, CEO of Smart City Expo World CongressNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Roundtable , LLC and Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC), an event of Fira de Barcelona, convened today in New York City during Smart City Expo USA to announce the expansion of their strategic alliance to accelerate urban innovation globally.Building on last year's collaboration that brought major U.S. cities to Barcelona, this year's partnership will focus on transformative initiatives shaping the future of cities, culminating at the 2025 Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, from November 4–6, 2025. Focus areas include:.AI-Driven Governance and Digital Equity.Smart Mobility and Transportation Innovation.Housing and Homelessness Solutions.Climate Resilience and Sustainable Infrastructure.Public Safety Innovation Using Advanced TechnologiesThe 2025 U.S. mayoral delegation will be the largest ever assembled at SCEWC, with invited leadership from cities including Miami, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Denver, and others.Across the country, U.S. mayors are deploying cutting-edge technologies, investing in resilient infrastructure, and reimagining urban systems to deliver scalable, measurable impact. These civic leaders are redefining what's possible by aligning innovation with inclusion, equity, and economic mobility.The following are examples of leaders advancing these national priorities:.Mayor Bruce Harrell (Seattle) – Leading nationally as Chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors' Committee on Innovation & Technology and Chairman of the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable , driving AI integration and smart city strategy..Mayor Francis Suarez (Miami) – Catalyzing AI-led economic transformation through digital twin technology, positioning Miami as a global tech hub..Mayor Steven Reed (Montgomery) – Championing digital equity as President of the African American Mayors Association, with a focused strategy on broadband expansion and tech access in underserved communities..Mayor Brandon Johnson (Chicago) – Driving inclusive development through the landmark $1.25 billion Chicago Super Block Program, a national model for equitable urban revitalization..Mayor Karen Bass (Los Angeles) – Leveraging advanced data systems to tackle housing challenges and leading environmental impact initiatives, including securing $412 million to cut port-related emissions..Mayor Leonardo Williams (Durham) – Advancing public safety innovation through deployment of AI-powered analytics and LiDAR technology for real-time threat detection and urban insights..Mayor Andre Dickens (Atlanta) – Scaling smart infrastructure by launching the Mayor's Office of Technology and Innovation and executing a $250 million investment in next-generation city systems.“The U.S. Roundtable's work with mayors has set a new global standard for urban innovation,” said Ugo Valenti, CEO of Smart City Expo World Congress.“This collaboration will drive transformative change for millions of people.”Mayor Bruce Harrell added:“The Smart City Expo World Congress offers an unparalleled platform for mayors to forge partnerships, showcase real solutions, and advance our cities in tangible ways.”With over 100 U.S. mayors actively engaged, the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable has emerged as the nation's premier government advisory and innovation network. George Burciaga, Managing Partner of the U.S. Roundtable, emphasized:“With federal priorities shifting, the role of city leadership has never been more critical. U.S. mayors are delivering real results through technology, and we are proud to help accelerate that progress.”The Smart City Expo World Congress 2025 will take place in Barcelona, November 4–6.About the U.S. RoundtableThe U.S. Roundtable, LLC is a national leader in smart city innovation, connecting mayors, technology companies, and investors to solve critical urban challenges through digital transformation. With expertise in public safety, mobility, broadband, and AI-driven governance, the U.S. Roundtable advises mayors across the country to accelerate impact through public-private partnerships. Recognized globally for advancing innovation in government, the Roundtable builds scalable solutions that enhance city services, promote equity, and drive sustainable economic growth.About Smart City Expo World Congress – Fira de BarcelonaSmart City Expo World Congress, organized by Fira de Barcelona since 2011, is the world's largest and most influential event on urban innovation, bringing together city leaders, policymakers, and industry experts from around the globe. Its mission is to help cities and territories become better places to live by connecting them and presenting the latest market-ready urban solutions.Next edition: November 4–6, 2025.

