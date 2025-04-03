Stackgen Launches Generative Infrastructure Platform On Google Cloud Marketplace, Delivers 5X Devops Impact

No-Code" Visualizer, Integrated Policy Engine, Automated migrations and Generative Capabilities Simplify Cloud Complexity and Accelerate Digital Transformation for GCP Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StackGen , a pioneering Generative Infrastructure company, has partnered with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to bring its innovative platform to the Google Cloud Marketplace . Through this partnership, DevOps and Platform Engineering teams can accelerate cloud adoption, enhance developer workflows, automate cloud migrations to GCP and enforce governance with ease, leveraging the power of StackGen's Generative Infrastructure Platform.

"StackGen has been a key accelerator in our cloud strategy, driving rapid innovation across Google Cloud and multi-cloud environments. Its auto-generated Infrastructure as Code (IaC) has cut provisioning time from weeks to minutes," said Naidu Annamaneni, CEO of ColigoMed. "Through our managed services partner, Prokopto, we've leveraged StackGen's declarative interface and automation to reduce operational overhead, optimize resource usage, and enhance deployment accuracy-enabling our teams to focus on delivering high-impact, customer-centric solutions."

Unlocking 5X DevOps Impact for GCP Users with Generative Infrastructure

StackGen simplifies cloud adoption by eliminating manual effort, optimizing cloud configurations, and integrating governance at every stage. The platform enhances DevOps workflows with automation, intuitive controls, and built-in compliance, ensuring a seamless and efficient cloud transformation. StackGen empowers DevOps teams to:



Accelerate Cloud Deployments – Automate end-to-end provisioning, reducing manual configurations and cutting deployment time.

Speed Up Cloud Migrations & Modernization – Seamlessly transition between clouds and harmonize Infrastructure as Code (IaC), reducing migration time by over 60%.

Eliminate Cloud Complexity with No-Code – Use an intuitive drag-and-drop interface to make cloud architecture accessible to all DevOps professionals.

Embed Compliance at the Source – Ensure security, risk, and compliance policies are enforced directly in development workflows using StackGen's built-in Policy Engine. Optimize GCP Adoption – Streamline procurement, integrate billing, and enable seamless onboarding within the Google Cloud ecosystem.

Governance and Compliance at Scale

Security and compliance are essential for scaling cloud operations without introducing risk. StackGen's built-in Policy Engine ensures governance is embedded at the source, enabling teams to enforce security, risk, and compliance policies while maintaining agility. By aligning with industry standards such as SOC2, GDPR, and the Well-Architected Framework, StackGen helps organizations automate governance enforcement, continuously monitor compliance, and mitigate risks stemming from misconfigurations. This seamless integration of security and compliance into cloud deployments allows enterprises to scale with confidence.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud allows organizations to move faster with confidence, ensuring their cloud environments are optimized, secure, and scalable from day one," said Asif Awan, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of StackGen. "Enterprises often face slow, complex, and error-prone cloud deployments that hinder agility and innovation. StackGen removes these barriers by automating infrastructure provisioning, integrating seamless compliance, and enhancing developer productivity."

Availability

About StackGen

StackGen is a Generative Infrastructure company on a mission to 10X the impact of DevOps teams. Its platform automates the end-to-end cloud deployment value chain, delivering seamless developer experiences, best-in-class cloud standards, and robust governance at scale. StackGen's platform features an advanced source code Analyzer (recognized by Gartner as a market leader in IfC), a "No-Code" Visualizer for blueprint design, an automated Generator for infrastructure code (Terraform, Helm, YAML), and an integrated Policy Engine for governance and compliance. Enterprises leverage StackGen for automated deployment pipelines, cloud-to-cloud transformations, and IaC harmonization.

