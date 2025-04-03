AI In Medical Imaging Market Size Projected To Hit USD 23.65 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 33.48% | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, The Global AI in Medical Imaging Market Growth is Driven by Rising Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Solutions, Increasing Healthcare Ai Adoption, And Technological Advancements. Austin, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI In Medical Imaging Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the global AI in Medical Imaging Market was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 23.65 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 33.48% during the forecast period of 2024-2032, according to the latest report by SNS Insider. The market is witnessing rapid growth due to advancements in artificial intelligence, deep learning, and radiology automation, which are transforming medical diagnostics. In the United States, the integration of AI in medical imaging is gaining pace with huge investments in healthcare technology and a strong infrastructure. The American market is seeing an explosion of AI applications that are intended to enhance diagnostic precision and patient care.

Market Overview The incorporation of AI in medical imaging is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by streamlining image analysis, cutting down on diagnostic errors, and increasing workflow efficiency. AI algorithms are being used to diagnose and detect a wide range of conditions, including cancers, neurological diseases, and cardiovascular conditions, with unprecedented accuracy. The growing burden of chronic diseases, combined with the high demand for sophisticated imaging products, is driving market growth. In addition, partnerships between healthcare providers and technology companies are propelling the innovation of advanced AI-based imaging solutions. These partnerships focus on overcoming the burden of growing imaging volumes and the demand for timely diagnoses, thus enhancing patient care and operational effectiveness.

Segment Analysis

By Technology

The deep learning segment was the leading technology in 2023, with a market share of 57.9%. Deep learning algorithms have proven to be highly competent at interpreting complex medical images, which has resulted in enhanced diagnostic precision and efficiency. Their capacity to learn from massive datasets and discover complex patterns has made them indispensable in medical imaging applications.

The Natural Language Processing (NLP) sector is expected to witness the maximum growth over the forecast period. NLP supports the extraction and interpretation of knowledge from unstructured medical information like clinical notes and radiology reports, improving the completeness of diagnosis evaluations. The rising focus on uniting various types of data for clinical decision support is fueling the use of NLP for medical imaging.

By Application

In 2023, the neurology segment dominated the market with the highest market share, capturing a majority of AI in the medical imaging industry. Its increased use in neurology can be explained by its ability to deliver accurate and timely analyses of neurological complications, thus enhancing patient care. AI-based applications in neurology help in the detection of brain tumors, strokes, and other neurological complications more accurately and effectively, responding to the increasing need for quick and precise diagnoses.

On the other hand, the breast imaging segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of breast cancer and the heightened focus on early diagnosis have driven the demand for artificial intelligence-based breast screening products. AI software improves the detection of subtle abnormalities in mammograms, enabling timely intervention and enhancing survival rates.

Regional Market Insights

North America led the AI in medical imaging market in 2023 with over 43.0% of revenue share. This dominance is due to the region's highly developed healthcare infrastructure, high investments in AI R&D, and the established presence of leading market players. The early adoption of AI technologies by healthcare centers in North America has also driven market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest over the forecast period. The drivers of such rapid growth are rising healthcare spending, expanding awareness of AI solutions in healthcare, and support from governments to adopt new-age technologies. China and India are experiencing the adoption of AI across their healthcare infrastructure with the motive of improving diagnostic power and patient outcomes.

Recent Developments



January 2024: GE HealthCare announced an agreement to acquire MIM Software, a global leader in medical imaging analysis and AI solutions. This acquisition aims to integrate MIM Software's advanced imaging analytics and digital workflow capabilities across multiple care areas, including molecular radiotherapy, radiation oncology, urology, and diagnostic imaging.

March 2024: Philips announced advancements in AI-powered MRI and CT scanners aimed at enhancing diagnostic speed and accuracy under the leadership of its Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer.

October 2024: Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched the Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System 3000 (Zenition 30), offering real-time image guidance for various clinical procedures. May 2024: CGI partnered with Planmeca and Helsinki University Hospital to develop an AI-powered solution for interpreting brain CT scans, enhancing the detection of common non-traumatic brain hemorrhages.





