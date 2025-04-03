Diginex Limited And Forvis Mazars Announce Strategic Alliance To Enhance Supply Chain Risk Assessment With Diginexlumen

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)LONDON, UK – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 March 2025 –, a leading impact technology company focused on solving pressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenges, today announced a strategic alliance with Forvis Mazars Global (“Forvis Mazars”), a leading global professional services firm, to bring its innovative supply chain due diligence platform, diginexLUMEN, to Forvis Mazars' extensive client base. This collaboration aims to empower businesses to assess and manage supply chain risks related to climate and social issues, enhancing transparency and resilience in an increasingly complex global landscape.

The alliance combines Diginex's cutting-edge technology with Forvis Mazars' deep expertise in ESG advisory, climate risk management, and business strategy, offering clients a powerful tool to navigate the evolving demands of sustainability and regulatory compliance. diginexLUMEN, a scalable and affordable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, provides unparalleled insight into supply chain risks by leveraging robust governance processes, multilingual worker voice surveys, and algorithm-based risk scoring. This enables companies to identify, prioritize, and address issues such as forced labor, climate impacts, and other social vulnerabilities across their global operations.

“We are excited to work with Forvis Mazars to introduce diginexLUMEN to their clients, helping businesses of all sizes tackle the critical challenges within their supply chains,” said Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex.“This alliance underscores our mission to help enable easy access to advanced ESG tools, enabling organizations to drive meaningful change while meeting stakeholder expectations and regulatory requirements.”

Forvis Mazars, known for its tailored solutions in ESG and climate risk management, sees this alliance as a key step in supporting clients to build sustainable and resilient business models.“Our clients are increasingly focused on understanding and mitigating supply chain risks tied to climate change and social issues,” said William Hughes, Sustainability Director at Forvis Mazars.“By integrating diginexLUMEN into our service offerings, we can provide actionable insights and innovative technology to help them achieve their sustainability goals and thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

This strategic relationship comes at a pivotal time as global supply chains face heightened scrutiny from regulators, investors, and consumers demanding greater accountability on climate and social impacts. diginexLUMEN's proven track record-developed in collaboration with industry leaders like The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever and Reckitt -positions it as a transformative tool for companies seeking to move beyond traditional audit models toward continuous, data-driven risk management.

Through this alliance, Forvis Mazars clients will gain access to diginexLUMEN's comprehensive features, including supplier performance monitoring, ESG reporting capabilities, and actionable improvement tracking, all designed to foster transparency and accountability. Together, Diginex and Forvis Mazars aim to set a new standard for supply chain due diligence, helping businesses align profitability with purpose.

For more information about diginexLUMEN or to schedule a demo, visit . For inquiries about Forvis Mazars' ESG and climate risk services, visit .

