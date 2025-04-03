Blackrock Secures FCA Approval To Operate As Crypto Asset Firm In UK

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager overseeing approximately $12 trillion, has obtained registration from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority to function as a crypto asset firm. This authorisation enables BlackRock to offer cryptocurrency services within the United Kingdom.

The FCA's decision positions BlackRock as the 51st entity on its crypto asset register, joining notable firms such as Coinbase, PayPal, and Revolut. The FCA maintains rigorous standards for registration, having approved only a fraction of applicants. According to the FCA, many submissions have been rejected due to incomplete or substandard components necessary for a thorough assessment.

This development aligns with BlackRock's strategic expansion into digital assets. In January 2024, the firm introduced the iShares Bitcoin Trust in the United States, which rapidly attracted substantial investor interest. Building on this momentum, BlackRock launched the iShares Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product on European exchanges in Paris and Amsterdam. The ETP debuted with a promotional fee waiver, reducing its expense ratio to 0.15% until the end of the year, after which it will revert to 0.25%, aligning with competitors like CoinShares. Manuela Sperandeo, BlackRock's Head of Europe & Middle East iShares Product, remarked that this initiative reflects a tipping point in the industry, combining established retail investor demand with increasing professional engagement.

Market analysts interpret BlackRock's FCA registration as a significant endorsement of the cryptocurrency sector, potentially encouraging broader institutional adoption. Given BlackRock's substantial influence in global finance, its entry into the UK crypto market may signal a shift towards mainstream acceptance of digital assets.

