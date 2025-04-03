Deepdub Launches Deepdub Live, Bringing Real-Time Emotive Dubbing To Global Live Events

The industry-first solution brings expressive, multilingual voice localization to live sports, esports, and news events – powered by Deepdub's proprietary eTTSTM technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub , a leader in AI-powered voice solutions, announced today the launch of Deepdub Live , a game-changing real-time multilingual dubbing solution powered by the company's proprietary Emotive Text-to-Speech (eTTSTM) technology. Deepdub Live enables studios, broadcasters, and streaming platforms, for the first time, to deliver expressive, emotionally rich dubbing for live sports commentary, esports shoutcasting, and breaking news coverage. By bringing emotions into live dubbing broadcasters can ensure that global audiences experience the full intensity of live moments as they happen.

"For the first time, broadcasters can deliver real-time, multilingual dubbing that captures not just words, but the energy, urgency, and authenticity of live content," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Deepdub. "Whether it's a game-winning goal, an emotional interview, or a breaking news update, Deepdub Live ensures that audiences worldwide receive the same emotional impact as the original broadcast, setting a new standard for live dubbing technology. This is a game-changer for sports, news, and entertainment – transforming how global audiences experience live events."

As broadcasters of live events seek to expand their global audiences, interest in live AI dubbing is on the rise, but current offerings have yet to deliver production-ready solutions. Until now, attempts have been limited to early-stage demos, lacking the emotional depth, stability, and scalability required for live events. With Deepdub Live, esports, live entertainment, and news networks can now broadcast emotionally expressive, multilingual content in real time, as if it were originally produced in each language. Deepdub Live raises the bar for AI-powered live dubbing, becoming an essential tool for broadcasters and streaming platforms looking to scale global reach without sacrificing the authenticity of live performances.

Deepdub Live is the first AI-powered system capable of real-time, emotive, and synchronized multilingual voice localization with enterprise scalability. The key feature of the solution is its AI-powered expressiveness and emotion, powered by the company's proprietary eTTSTM technology, which dynamically adapts vocal tone, intensity, and energy levels to provide high-energy sports commentary, urgent breaking news, and immersive live event narration.

Broadcasters can choose to deliver live dubbing using the original speaker's cloned voice or select a voice from Deepdub's curated voice bank, pre-cleared for broadcast and streaming rights. Built for enterprise-level production, the API-powered live dubbing solution ensures low-latency, high-accuracy synchronization, delivering dubbing with frame-accurate alignment, ensuring a seamless viewing experience without noticeable delays. The solution supports over 100 languages and dialects, making it a seamless and scalable choice for global broadcasters.

The solution integrates with broadcast workflows by supporting SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), HLS, and MPEG-DASH, ensuring compatibility with major streaming and broadcasting platforms. Deepdub Live integrates with AWS Elemental MediaPackage for secure, high-performance, and auto-scalable global distribution.

Deepdub, which recently signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS to drive AI-powered voice localization, has been invited to showcase its groundbreaking Emotion-Based Live Dubbing technology at the AWS Booth at the NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas from April 6th-9th. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience exclusive technical demonstrations and learn more about the solution's capabilities at the AWS Booth W1701 as well as the Deepdub Booth W443 at the AI Pavilion.

About Deepdub

Deepdub is the leading AI voice solution providing high-grade localization to global enterprises in the TV, film, advertising, gaming, and e-learning industries. The company's international team of technology, dubbing, and linguistic experts deliver an end-to-end voice solution that preserves the emotional and cultural integrity of original content in more than 130 languages and dialects. With an advisory board that includes media leaders such as Kevin Reilly, former Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, and Emiliano Calemzuk, former President of Fox Television Studios, Deepdub is eliminating language barriers to enable the global diffusion of media on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Visit or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

