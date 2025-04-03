Polyethylene (PE) Industry To Reach $230.69 Billion By 2030 At 5.17% CAGR - Leaders Innovating With New Manufacturing Techniques And Sustainability Initiatives
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$178.99 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$230.69 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing population and urbanization necessitating more infrastructural and packaging solutions
5.1.1.2. Shift toward polyethylene film in the food packaging industry for improved freshness and shelf life
5.1.1.3. Increasing adoption of polyethylene in automotive components for lightweight and fuel efficiency
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Fluctuating prices of raw materials affecting polyethylene market stability
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Development of polyethylene composites for enhanced performance in construction and infrastructure
5.1.3.2. Advancements in polyethylene recycling technologies to meet rising environmental sustainability goals
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Environmental concerns and regulatory pressures impacting polyethylene production
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Type: Increasing utilization of linear low-density polyethylene due to its higher tensile strength
5.2.2. End User: Rising consumer demand for polyethylene in agriculture for greenhouse coverings and lay flat tubing
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Polyethylene Market, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. High-Density Polyethylene
6.3. Linear Low-Density Polyethylene
6.4. Low-Density Polyethylene
6.5. Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene
7. Polyethylene Market, by Manufacturing Process
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Blow Molding
7.3. Extrusion
7.4. Injection Molding
7.5. Rotational Molding
8. Polyethylene Market, by Recycling Process
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Chemical Recycling
8.2.1. Gasification
8.2.2. Pyrolysis
8.3. Mechanical Recycling
9. Polyethylene Market, by End User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Agriculture
9.2.1. Greenhouse Coverings
9.2.2. Lay Flat Tubing
9.3. Automotive
9.3.1. Upholstery
9.3.2. Vehicle Components
9.4. Building & Construction
9.4.1. Insulation
9.4.2. Pipes & Fittings
9.5. Consumer Goods
9.5.1. Housewares
9.5.2. Sports Equipment
9.5.3. Toys & Games
9.6. Electrical & Electronics
9.6.1. Device Housings
9.6.2. Wires & Cables
9.7. Food & Beverage
9.8. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
9.9. Industrial Manufacturing
9.10. Packaging
9.10.1. Flexible Packaging
9.10.2. Rigid Packaging
10. Polyethylene Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Bags & Sacks
10.3. Bottles & Containers
10.4. Films & Sheets
10.5. Pipes & Fittings
11. Americas Polyethylene Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
12.13. Vietnam
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Polyethylene Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Denmark
13.3. Egypt
13.4. Finland
13.5. France
13.6. Germany
13.7. Israel
13.8. Italy
13.9. Netherlands
13.10. Nigeria
13.11. Norway
13.12. Poland
13.13. Qatar
13.14. Russia
13.15. Saudi Arabia
13.16. South Africa
13.17. Spain
13.18. Sweden
13.19. Switzerland
13.20. Turkey
13.21. United Arab Emirates
13.22. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
14.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
14.3.1. ExxonMobil launches Enable 1617 polyethylene resin, driving sustainability with high PCR content integration
14.3.2. Revolutionary partnership between Dow and P&G aims to elevate polyethylene recycling technology for sustainable packaging solutions
14.3.3. Amcor's partnership with NOVA Chemicals advances circular economy with recycled polyethylene initiative
14.3.4. BASF breaks ground on polyethylene plant at Zhanjiang Verbund site in China
14.3.5. TotalEnergies unveils new HDPE resin for tethered caps to reduce material usage
14.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
