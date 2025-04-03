NODO Secures Backing From Sui For Agentic Defai Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The implementation of agentic AI into DeFi, known as DeFAI, is garnering significant investment. Its current valuation is $500 million, and it is projected to rise by 20x in 2025 alone. Leading the current DeFAI movement is NODO , an agentic AI-powered return-generating ecosystem selected for the Sui Hydropower Cohort .With a user base exceeding 400,000 and a reported trading volume of over $3.5 million , NODO is developing autonomous AI agents designed to execute market-making strategies on decentralized finance (DeFi) pools and perform portfolio rebalancing to support yield optimization. The project is supported by EMURGO Africa, Adaverse, and Sui Hydropower. Combining multiple strategies from market making, protocol farming, and futures trading with advanced risk assessment techniques, NODO's multi-chain AI agent prediction keeper network brings institutional-grade automation to decentralized finance.Solving DeFi's Biggest ChallengesThe DeFi sector continues to grapple with critical challenges in accessibility and usability. New market entrants often face high slippage and costs due to low and fragmented liquidity in new DEX pools. Up to 10% in losses can occur when entering or exiting positions. Compounding this issue, investors frequently face yield dilution of up to 50% during market volatility, making it hard to optimize earnings from a supposedly passive and stable financial tool.NODO confronts these systemic problems through market-making and yield optimizer AI agents, bringing robust liquidity management, real-time risk assessment, and autonomous yield optimization to digital asset investors. By replacing manual processes with intelligent automation, the platform equips investors to adapt instantly to market dynamics while adhering to their unique risk tolerance and financial goals.Powering Up Development with Sui Hydropower MentorshipIn a significant development, NODO has been accepted into season two of the Sui Hydropower Cohort, reserved for the next wave of pioneering builders on the Sui Network. Cohort members are entitled to receive official technical, advisory, and marketing support from the Sui Foundation team to accelerate product development and project growth.NODO will be closely mentored by seasoned ecosystem founders on Sui during the development of their agentic AI infrastructure and have the opportunity to present and obtain vital feedback from leading VCs in the space via the end-of-season Demo Day.The cohort members will also receive networking and partnership growth support from the foundation, which NODO aims to leverage as part of its plan to integrate with leading DeFi and AI projects building on Sui. In particular, the agentic AI infrastructure is looking to integrate with the leading Sui AMM Cetus, as well as other Sui-based DeFi protocols and DEXes, to enhance the capabilities of its AI agents.Sowmya Raghavan, NODO's Co-Founder, shared about the project's expansion to Sui:“The Sui Hydropower program is about more than support - it unlocks real-world AI execution for DeFi. With Sui's cutting-edge object model and unparalleled transaction processing capabilities, we're automating portfolio management at speeds that rival top-tier financial services. With the mentorship and support of the Sui Foundation, which believes in our vision for an autonomous and decentralized economy, we are well positioned to redefine efficiency in DeFi.”How NODO is Evolving DeFAINODO's competitive edge stems from its advanced AI agentic capabilities, which redefine efficiency in decentralized finance. The platform excels in multi-protocol APY tracking, offering real-time monitoring across diverse DeFi ecosystems to ensure that investors capture optimal yields.Leveraging a multi-layer AI coordination architecture, NODO's AI infrastructure turns abstract on-chain data into actionable insights and then autonomously executes them in real-time on behalf of investors. A dedicated Intelligence layer aggregates, analyzes, and devises the optimal strategy based on key market data in real-time, such as price movements, market conditions, trading activities, and risk factors. This information is then fed to autonomous agents in the Execution layer, which specialize in specific trading pairs, to implement the tailored strategy in split seconds, minimizing slippage and dilution risks.Market Momentum & Strategic BackingAI has become one of the most important technologies in modern history. Today, 75% of businesses aim to integrate AI into their operations by 2026, while 63% of users are open to letting autonomous agents manage their funds. The market numbers further back this up. DeFi and AI, two of the most popular sectors amongst VCs, are currently valued at $101.6 billion and $7.2 billion, respectively. Sui Network, in particular, is a rising star with over $1.22 billion in DeFi valuation alone and is quickly expanding toward AI with the Sui Hydropower Cohort accelerator program.NODO's strategic roadmap aligns seamlessly with this trajectory, emphasizing multi-chain AI interoperability to unify fragmented ecosystems, institutional-grade risk management tools to safeguard assets, and democratized DeFi automation to empower users of all experience levels. Backed by top VCs and bolstered by partnerships with industry giants, including Tether and OKX Wallet, NODO is well-positioned to realize its mission to redefine decentralized finance through intelligent automation.About NODONODO is an agentic AI-powered ecosystem that maximizes return generation through a multi-layer infrastructure automating real-time analytics, adaptive risk management, and cross-chain execution. Supported by Sui Hydropower and industry leaders, including EMURGO Africa and Adaverse, NODO empowers investors to navigate volatile markets with confidence.About Sui Hydropower CohortA strategic initiative by Sui to accelerate high-potential Web3 projects through technical resources, mentorship, and investor access.

Sowmya Raghavan

NODO

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.