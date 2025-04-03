USAA Perks® And Caradvise Introduce The Caradvise Fuel Program For Members, Offering Discounts At Over 60,000 Locations Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) USAA will promote this valuable fuel savings opportunity through USAA Perks, ensuring members are informed about the new program through a wide array of marketing touch points, where permitted. The program is the latest in a series of meaningful new relationships launched by USAA Perksand its partners that will benefit its loyal membership base including active-duty military members and their families.

"We're delighted to bring the CarAdvise Fuel program to our members," said Angela Wong, Assistant Vice President at USAA. "Finding value and savings is important for our members, and this program is a new way we continue to support those who serve and their families by helping them save at the pump."

CarAdvise, the platform behind this fuel rewards program, has been offering its core car maintenance savings program to USAA members since 2020. This program helps members save time, money, and ensure peace of mind throughout the often-challenging process of vehicle upkeep. Keagan Russo, CEO of CarAdvise noted, "We are honored to further partner with USAA on this fuel program. USAA is the benchmark for customer loyalty in Financial Services and beyond, and this collaboration goes even deeper in delivering real benefits to USAA members nationwide, providing savings and enhancing their overall experience."

"We're thrilled to partner with CarAdvise to bring fuel savings to USAA Perks® members," said Armando Netto, Group President Vehicle Payments at Corpay. "By leveraging Corpay's proprietary network and technology, we're delivering a seamless and cost-effective fueling experience to millions of USAA members. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative payment solutions that drive real value for consumers."

The CarAdvise Fuel program is part of the USAA Perks® commitment to delivering valuable benefits and supporting members' financial well-being. For more details on how to access this offer, USAA members can visit .

The CarAdvise Fuel Program card is powered by Corpay (NYSE: CPAY ), a global S&P 500 corporate payments company. Corpay's services include issuing fuel cards to customers and providing advanced technology to facilitate, monitor, and control transactions made at retailers.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is a leading provider of insurance, banking, and retirement solutions, serving nearly 14 million members of the U.S. military, veterans, and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations, employing over 37,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa .

About CarAdvise

CarAdvise is a leading online platform offering automotive management solutions, designed to simplify vehicle care and maintenance while providing savings and convenience.

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY ), the Corporate Payments Company, is a global S&P 500 provider of commercial cards (e.g, business cards, fleet cards, virtual cards) and AP automation solutions (e.g., invoice and payments automation, cross border payments) to businesses worldwide. Our solutions result in our customers saving time, mitigating fraud, and ultimately spending less. To learn more visit

