Two Wheeler Market Report 2025-2030: A $165.38 Billion Global Opportunity | Two Wheeler Giants Competing For Market Share With The Rise Of Electric And Hybrid Models
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$123.81 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$165.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising demand for budget-friendly vehicles with minimum maintenance
5.1.1.2. Increasing urbanization with preference for two-wheeler to navigate traffic congestion efficiently
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Safety concerns associated with two wheelers
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising incorporation of smart technologies in electric two-wheeler
5.1.3.2. Surging investments and funding for increasing the production of two wheelers
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Infrastructure limitations and availability of alternatives for two-wheelers
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Vehicle Type: Growing utilization of motorcycles for their ability to navigate various terrains
5.2.2. Engine Capacity: Increasing utilization of two wheelers with 251cc - 500cc engine capacity for long-distance touring and off-road adventures
5.2.3. Energy Source: Rising adoption of electric two wheelers owing to the rapid enhancement of battery technology
5.2.4. Price Range: Increasing consumer preferences for premium two-wheelers owing to their advanced design and superior engineering
5.2.5. Application: Expanding applications of two wheelers for commercial use by courier and food delivery platforms
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Two Wheeler Market, by Vehicle Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Motorcycles
6.3. Scooters
7. Two Wheeler Market, by Engine Capacity
7.1. Introduction
7.2. 126cc - 250cc
7.3. 251cc - 500cc
7.4. Above 500cc
7.5. Up To 125cc
8. Two Wheeler Market, by Energy Source
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Electric
8.3. Gasoline
8.4. Hybrid
9. Two Wheeler Market, by Price Range
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Budget
9.3. Mid-Range
9.4. Premium
10. Two Wheeler Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Commercial Use
10.2.1. Courier Services
10.2.2. Delivery Services
10.2.3. Rental Services
10.3. Personal Use
10.4. Racing
11. Americas Two Wheeler Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Two Wheeler Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
12.13. Vietnam
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Two Wheeler Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Denmark
13.3. Egypt
13.4. Finland
13.5. France
13.6. Germany
13.7. Israel
13.8. Italy
13.9. Netherlands
13.10. Nigeria
13.11. Norway
13.12. Poland
13.13. Qatar
13.14. Russia
13.15. Saudi Arabia
13.16. South Africa
13.17. Spain
13.18. Sweden
13.19. Switzerland
13.20. Turkey
13.21. United Arab Emirates
13.22. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
14.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
14.3.1. JRG Automotive Industries acquires SEFI's two-wheeler plastics division to expand production capabilities
14.3.2. BGauss secures INR 161 crore from Bharat Value Fund to increase domestic and global expansion
14.3.3. Hero MotoCorp expands its collaboration with Harley-Davidson by introducing innovative new trims and co-branded motorcycles
14.3.4. TVS Motor's strategic acquisition of an additional 39.11% stake in DriveX reinforces its commitment to market consolidation
14.3.5. TVS accelerates electric two-wheeler expansion with upcoming affordable models for diverse segments
14.3.6. HMSI's CB300F launches a sustainable ride revolution with flex-fuel technology and eco innovation
14.3.7. Hitachi Astemo unveils cutting-edge ADAS and EV technologies at EICMA 2024 prioritizing safety and sustainability
14.3.8. BYD to make electric two-wheelers with a patent of its upcoming scooter
14.3.9. Triumph unveiled Speed 400 with strategic growth in the premium motorcycle market
14.3.10. Honda Motorcycle is launching its first electric scooter in India
14.3.11. Hero MotoCorp accelerates global EV market position through strategic partnerships and affordable model expansion
14.3.12. Bajaj unveils its first CNG two-wheeler, 'Freedom'
14.3.13. Mahindra & Mahindra consolidates heavy engines, two-wheelers, and TRRINGO operations
14.3.14. Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson expand partnership to bring more premium motorcycles to India, challenging Royal Enfield's market dominance
14.3.15. MBP Moto acquires Morbidelli brand to enhance motorcycle excellence
14.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
14.4.1. Piaggio Group
14.4.2. Hero MotoCorp Limited
14.4.3. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
14.4.4. Suzuki Motor Corporation
