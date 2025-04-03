403
Neurogaint Systems Taps IBM To Deliver AI-Powered Letter Of Credit Processing
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, April 03, 2025: NeuroGaint Systems, a global IT solutions provider headquartered in Hyderabad, and IBM (NYSE: IBM), today announced the launch of NeuroLC, an advanced AI platform designed to transform Letter of Credit (LC) processing. Built with watsonx and IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation (CP4BA), NeuroLC enhances trade finance operations with AI-driven risk assessment, and regulatory compliance, enabling banks and financial institutions worldwide to streamline LC processing.
NeuroLC was built using watsonx, IBM's enterprise-grade AI developer studio, leveraging CP4BA's end-to-end workflow automation, and AI-powered document processing to fully automate LC issuance, amendments, and settlements. The solution uses blockchain technology for transaction security, while its cloud-based multi-language, and multi-currency support a seamless global deployment.
"Our collaboration with IBM marks a significant milestone in AI-driven trade finance automation," said Shankar Kambhampaty, Chief Technology Officer, NeuroGaint Systems. "By harnessing IBM's advanced AI technologies like watsonx, and their robust integration with enterprise and banking ecosystems, we are empowering financial institutions to achieve unprecedented speed and security in LC processing, while maintaining adherence to global regulatory standard."
"NeuroLC represents a paradigm shift in trade finance," said Sandeep Bandaru, Chief Executive Officer, NeuroGaint Systems. "Financial institutions can now turn traditionally labour-intensive, error-prone processes into a streamlined digital ecosystem prepared to meet both current demands and future challenges."
Beyond solving current inefficiencies, NeuroLC establishes a foundation for resilient and scalable future in trade finance. The platform delivers transformative results: accelerating LC processing by up to 80%, reducing operational costs by 80%, and utilizing AI-powered detection system to minimize fraud risks by 99%.
"Today's financial sector faces unprecedented complexity. AI has emerged as the definitive solution for strategic transformation, operational efficiency, and improved ROI, while addressing critical risk and compliance requirements," said Yukti Punjabi, Director, Ecosystem, IBM India and South Asia. "Our collaboration with NeuroGaint highlights IBM's commitment to responsible AI implementation through platforms like watsonx, helping financial institutions integrate generative AI into core workflows to maximize productivity."
About NeuroGaint Systems Pvt Ltd:
NeuroGaint Systems (NGS) is a leading IBM Business Partner specializing in AI-driven automation, digital transformation, and enterprise modernization. With more than 25 years of expertise in IBM Automation, NGS has deep capabilities in IBM watsonx, IBM FileNet, IBM Datacap, and IBM CP4BA, enabling businesses to unlock AI-powered efficiencies. As an IBM Silver Partner in five countries and an IBM Build Partner, the company collaborates closely with IBM and supports clients across India, Singapore, Malaysia, UAE, and the USA. NGS is also supporting IBM partners globally to execute projects with its strong capabilities. As a member of the IBM APAC watsonx Partner Advisory Board, NGS is driving AI innovations. With a strong commitment to innovation and business transformation, NGS has developed NeuroLC, a cutting-edge AI-powered Trade Finance solution that modernizes Letter of Credit (LC) management. Through strategic IBM partnerships and advanced automation solutions, NGS empowers enterprises to accelerate digital transformation, optimize operations, and enhance decision-making.
About IBM:
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit for more information.
