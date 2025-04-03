Algosec’S 2025 State Of Network Security Report Reveals Growing Adoption Of Zero-Trust Architecture And Multi-Cloud Environments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual vendor-agnostic research found businesses continue to prioritize multi-cloud environments, with Cisco, Microsoft Azure, AWS, Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet leading the way

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cybersecurity leader AlgoSec has released its annual 'The State of Network Security Report', providing a comprehensive and objective, vendor-agnostic analysis of today's network security landscape by identifying key market trends, highlighting in demand solutions and technologies and the most popular strategies being adopted by security professionals.

The report identifies significant shifts in cloud platform adoption, deployment of firewalls and Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN), as well as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) implementation and AI. Based on comparative findings from 2024 and 2025, AlgoSec's research includes responses from security, network and cloud professionals across 28 countries and evaluates market leaders including Cisco, Microsoft Azure, AWS, Check Point, Palo Alto Networks and more.

Key findings from the report include:



Security visibility gaps are driving a shift in security management - 71% of security teams struggle with visibility, which is delaying threat detection and response. The lack of insight into application connectivity, security policies and dependencies are proving to be a significant risk

Multi-cloud and cloud firewalls are now standard – Businesses continue to adopt multi-cloud environments, with Azure becoming the most widely used platform in 2025.

Firewall and SD-WAN adoption grow despite complexity – Multi-vendor strategies make firewall deployment more challenging. In terms of customer base, Palo Alto Networks took the lead, but Fortinet's NGFW is gaining traction. SD-WAN adoption jumped, with Fortinet rising from 19.1% in 2024 to 25.8% in 2025.

Zero-trust and SASE gain momentum – Zero-trust awareness is at an all-time high, with 56% of businesses fully or partially implementing it, though 20% are still in the learning phase. SASE adoption is also growing, with Zscaler leading at 35%, while Netskope has gained 15% market share. AI and automation are reshaping security – AI-driven security tools are improving real-time threat detection, but implementation and privacy concerns remain a challenge. Automation is now critical, with application connectivity automation ranked as the top priority for minimizing risk and downtime.

“As businesses expand their digital footprints across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, securing network infrastructure has become a top challenge,” said Eran Shiff, VP of Product at AlgoSec.“We are seeing a major shift toward automation, orchestration and risk mitigation as key security priorities. Adoption of SD-WAN and SASE continues to rise, while awareness of AI-driven security and zero-trust principles is stronger than ever.”

The full report can be accessed here .

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to securely accelerate application delivery up to 10 times faster by automating application connectivity and security policy across the hybrid network environment.

With two decades of expertise securing hybrid networks, over 2200 of the world's most complex organizations trust AlgoSec to help secure their most critical workloads. AlgoSec Horizon platform utilizes advanced AI capabilities, enabling users to automatically discover and identify their business applications across multi-clouds, and remediate risks more effectively. It serves as a single source for visibility into security and compliance issues across the hybrid network environment, to ensure ongoing adherence to internet security standards, industry, and internal regulations.

Additionally, organizations can leverage intelligent change automation to streamline security change processes, thus improving security and agility. Learn how AlgoSec enables application owners, information security experts, SecOps and cloud security teams to deploy business applications faster while maintaining security at .

CONTACT: Michelle Williams Alloy, on behalf of AlgoSec 855.300.8209 ...