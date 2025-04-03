Origami Solar Expands Product Line To Meet Growing Demand For Innovative, U.S.-Made Steel Solar Module Frames

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customer momentum leads to rapid expansion and industry impact

BEND, Ore., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origami Solar , the industry leader in domestic steel solar module frames, is expanding its product line in response to customer feedback and growing market demand. As the industry transitions to steel frames as a preferred choice to add strength and reliability to increasingly fragile modules, Origami customers are demanding a broader range of products that extend the value and performance of steel frames to all segments of the solar industry.

Origami Solar steel frames are rigorously tested, offering superior strength and 1–2 day domestic delivery. The company's patented frames provide higher performance and safety margins to increase snow and wind load capabilities-testing significantly above industry standards while eliminating the risks and costs associated with imported aluminum frames and unreliable overseas supply chains.

As the only supplier focused solely on high-value steel frame solutions, Origami is leading the industry-wide shift to a stronger, American-made alternative-one that's ideally suited for larger PV module sizes and provides resilience against extreme weather.

Origami's new, customer-driven frame options are enabled and backed by deep expertise and knowledge gained over four years of frame design innovation, extensive internal testing, and Finite-Element Analysis (FEA), in addition to validation from top-tier third-party test labs. Superior-performance designs have been validated with multiple steel roll-forming partners to ensure a swift transition to highly automated manufacturing processes and scale.

The result is a market-leading patent portfolio and thorough understanding of how to design and manufacture cost- and performance-optimized steel frames to meet the fast-growing requirements of U.S. utility, commercial and residential markets. According to research firm Wood Mackenzie , approximately 50 Gigawatts of solar power were added in the U.S. in 2024.

Origami's new product innovations, all made in America and eligible for the IRS Domestic Content Bonus, include:



Lighter-weight, 30mm tall frame optimized for utility and commercial customers targeting lower costs and load ratings, available in both glass/glass and glass/foil options.

Flangeless short side frame, available in both a 30mm and 35mm tall profile, to further reduce costs while only minimally impacting frame performance. Residential-specific frame, available in multiple profiles, providing significant domestic content and module performance to ensure manufacturers and developers can cost-effectively secure the ITC Bonus while supporting U.S. manufacturing.



“We started this journey of innovation with a goal of transitioning the solar industry from imported extruded aluminum to domestically produced steel,” said Gregg Patterson, CEO of Origami Solar.“Customer response has been overwhelmingly positive. Manufacturers, developers, and other solar stakeholders are receptive to the material transition and excited about our 35mm frame's demonstrated performance.”

“With a singular focus on continuing to deliver value to our module manufacturing customers and their customers, we've built a world-class team, invested in advanced design and testing capabilities, and forged strong industry partnerships to design, prototype, and manufacture a broad portfolio of solutions that unlocks an industry-wide shift to steel solar module frames.”

Origami Solar is delivering its module frame products to customers looking for a range of reliable frame performance options, with the rapid delivery and cost-saving benefits of a fully U.S.-based supply chain.

About Origami Solar

Origami Solar is the leading developer of an innovative steel solar panel frame that is transforming the solar industry with a transparent, domestic recycled steel supply base, precise high-speed production, increased strength and performance, and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. By sourcing steel from an established regional ecosystem, solar module manufacturers can eliminate supply chain risk, decarbonize their modules, and qualify for important domestic content incentives. Origami's experienced leadership team has successfully developed utility-scale solar projects, commercialized PV components, and launched and scaled several renewable energy companies. For more information, visit: .

