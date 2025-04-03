Clean K-Beauty Powerhouse Abib Expands US Presence With Viral Eye Patch Launch At Costco Stores

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Already an established beauty leader in Korea, Abib continues to gain virality in the K-Beauty space on TikTok and now in the US. Its 100% vegan collagen eye patches are designed with a non-slip formula and powered by Jericho Rose-also known as the resurrection plant-rich in antioxidants for deep hydration and anti-aging benefits. Infused with caffeine, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and collagen-boosting peptides, these patches combat dullness, enhance skin elasticity and brightness, and reduce puffiness for refreshed, youthful-looking eyes. In just 10 to 15 minutes, these clinically tested patches deliver comprehensive all-round eye care.

"We are thrilled to introduce Abib at Costco, bringing the best of clean Korean skincare directly to their shoppers," says Harry Kim, Global Marketing Lead at Abib. "Costco's buying team recognized the exceptional quality of our Collagen Eye Patches, personally selecting them for an in-store launch. This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Abib, and we are confident that Costco's platform and customer base make it the ideal retail partner to elevate our brand."

Costco shoppers can now experience Abib's Collagen Eye Patch Jericho Rose Jelly in select stores starting April 1, 2025, available for $24.99.

To learn more, visit href="" rel="nofollow" abi

Contact

[email protected]

About Abib

Abib stands for 'the first month', thriving to aim for the most perfect and purest cosmetics, starting from the very first step of the beauty cycle. The brand's goal is to help your skin cycle back to its prime, natural complexion. Abib's laboratory has focused on extracting full performance to achieve the goals as below, under the slogan 'The only way to perfection is endless experiments.'

SOURCE Abib