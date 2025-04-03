Clean K-Beauty Powerhouse Abib Expands US Presence With Viral Eye Patch Launch At Costco Stores
"We are thrilled to introduce Abib at Costco, bringing the best of clean Korean skincare directly to their shoppers," says Harry Kim, Global Marketing Lead at Abib. "Costco's buying team recognized the exceptional quality of our Collagen Eye Patches, personally selecting them for an in-store launch. This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Abib, and we are confident that Costco's platform and customer base make it the ideal retail partner to elevate our brand."
Costco shoppers can now experience Abib's Collagen Eye Patch Jericho Rose Jelly in select stores starting April 1, 2025, available for $24.99.
About Abib
Abib stands for 'the first month', thriving to aim for the most perfect and purest cosmetics, starting from the very first step of the beauty cycle. The brand's goal is to help your skin cycle back to its prime, natural complexion. Abib's laboratory has focused on extracting full performance to achieve the goals as below, under the slogan 'The only way to perfection is endless experiments.'
