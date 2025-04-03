Orderlymeds Launches Healthtech Platform For Personalized Care

"We're not waiting for the future of healthcare, we're building it. The future of personalized care starts here."

ATLANTA, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OrderlyMeds, a vertically-integrated healthtech platform dedicated to making personalized medicine more accessible and affordable, today announced its new personalized medicine strategy-marking a bold evolution in the future of GLP-1 care and beyond. This next chapter will expand OrderlyMeds' offerings from prescription access into fully customized treatment plans developed by a medical provider and tailored to an individual's biology, behavior, and overall well-being based on a comprehensive health analysis.

"Everyone is talking about personalized medicine, but no one is defining it," said Chris Spears, CEO and founder of OrderlyMeds. "At OrderlyMeds, we're going further. We're not just providing individuals with access to personalized medicine-we're personalizing the experience. Our founding mission is about restoring dignity, access, and simplicity to healthcare. People don't just want more options. They want to be seen."

The new personalized care model will debut with unique GLP-1 configurations that will expand beyond GLP-1s as the program grows throughout the end of 2025.

"Tackling health and wellness through GLP-1s is just the beginning," said Spears. "We're redesigning healthcare around the individual-not just the diagnosis. Our goal is to walk with our customers through every chapter of their wellness journey, helping them live the healthiest, fullest second half of their lives. Personalized medicine is the starting point. Whole-person care is the destination."

OrderlyMeds' approach uses comprehensive health insights to match the right formulation to an individual's needs. Through a comprehensive health analysis, licensed medical providers will develop personalized care plans based on an individual's medical needs. Custom blends of GLP-1s and appetite suppressants will be guided based on patient need as determined by a prescriber's evaluation of the patient and their:



Bloodwork

DNA data

Gut biome analysis Wearable health tech insights

"This is personalized medicine, precision at scale, based on patient need," said Spears.

Spears founded OrderlyMeds after surviving a life-threatening health crisis and facing firsthand the barriers to accessing safe, effective GLP-1 medications. His firsthand experience with a broken system inspired a mission to reimagine healthcare-eliminating barriers, restoring humanity, and supporting people as whole individuals.

Through its telehealth platform, OrderlyMeds delivers a 360o care experience that goes beyond prescriptions, including nutritional guidance, movement and lifestyle coaching, mental health support, and a digital community for connection and motivation.

"We believe sustainable health doesn't come from personalized medicine alone," Spears added. "It comes from behavior, belief, and belonging."

Leveraging the power of telehealth, OrderlyMeds is redefining how individuals access high-quality, personalized medicine. By integrating cutting-edge technology with real-world health data, the platform connects patients with tailored treatment options based on their specific health needs, risk factors, individual concerns, and goals, and a suite of wellness offerings-making personalized care more accessible and affordable than ever before.

"People deserve personalized medicine focused on their genetics, lifestyle, and environment," explained Spears. "OrderlyMeds is committed to focusing on cutting-edge programs and moving beyond outdated, generic care. Health is personal, and care should be, too."

Recent data underscores the growing impact of personalized medicine in healthcare. In 2023, personalized medicines accounted for 38% of the new molecular entities approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), continuing a trend where these therapies have comprised over one-third of new drug approvals for four consecutive years (Statista ). For customers who do not have a clinically significant reason to receive the compounded version, OrderlyMeds and its prescribers are making every effort to ensure that patients obtain brand name medications.

OrderlyMeds is intentionally charting a different path from traditional, one-size-fits-all healthcare. While Big Pharma continues to prioritize mass production and standardized treatments, OrderlyMeds is reviving a more personal, person-first approach-one that mirrors how healthcare originally worked.

"Before Big Pharma, doctors worked closely with local pharmacies to compound medications tailored to each patient," noted Spears. "We're bringing that back-only now, we're doing it at scale, with technology, clinical data, and modern regulation on our side. This approach isn't just legal-it's rooted in the very foundation of medicine: individualized care.

OrderlyMeds works with licensed providers to develop therapies based on real patient data, not generalized assumptions.

"We're not waiting for the future of healthcare-we're building it," said Spears. "Personalized medicine should be the standard, not the exception, and we're here to restore a level of care that's been lost-where medicine is made for individuals, not for the masses."

OrderlyMeds is on a mission to craft a new narrative in healthcare-one that's personal, tailored, and accessible at every turn. The company envisions a future where everyone has easy access to the freedom of good health, and every step of care is built around the individual, not the system.

Driven by values of simplicity, trust, and community, OrderlyMeds eliminates the complexity that often defines traditional healthcare. From "clicks to scripts," the platform is designed for ease, transparency, and expert-level reliability. Whether through personalized prescriptions, clear communication, or joyful community-building, OrderlyMeds is committed to delivering care that feels as good as it works.

"We're here to make healthcare feel human again-by making it simple, delightful, and deeply connected," said Spears. "It's not just what we do. It's how we do it-all together, now."

To learn more, visit OrderlyMeds .

