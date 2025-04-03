101 Mobility Partners With Welcome Home Angel To Transform Homes For Children With Special Healthcare Needs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since 2007, Welcome Home Angel has been making meaningful home renovations that include wheelchair-accessible bedrooms and bathrooms, sensory rooms, and other adaptive spaces-ensuring children can thrive at home despite mobility challenges. Their work allows families to focus on what matters most: supporting and caring for their loved ones in a nurturing environment.

101 Mobility, founded in 2008, has grown into a trusted provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, with franchise locations across the country. Offering a wide range of products including stairlifts, wheelchair ramps, platform lifts, and home elevators, 101 Mobility is committed to helping individuals live more independently and safely at home.

"At 101 Mobility, we believe accessibility should never be a barrier to a child's happiness or a family's ability to care for them," said Joe Loch, President of 101 Mobility. "Through our partnership with Welcome Home Angel, and with the support of our incredible suppliers, we're able to provide essential mobility equipment that makes home transformations truly life-changing."

Through this partnership, 101 Mobility will provide accessibility solutions to select Welcome Home Angel projects, helping ensure that children can navigate their homes with greater comfort and independence.

"This collaboration is about more than just accessibility-it's about giving back to our community," said Brooke Bloomquist, Sr. Marketing Director at 101 Mobility. "These families are going through incredibly difficult times, and we're honored to play a role in making their homes a place of safety, joy, and healing."

Craig Wagner, CEO of Welcome Home Angel, expressed his gratitude for the collaboration.

"This partnership is a true game-changer and will help not only to extend access to families who would otherwise go without these resources but also allow them to age safely in their own homes," said Wagner.

With shared values of compassion, service, and community impact, 101 Mobility and Welcome Home Angel look forward to making a lasting difference for families across Wilmington and beyond.

To learn more about this partnership, visit and .

About 101 Mobility

101 Mobility is recognized as a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals. With a strong commitment to independence, safety, and freedom, the company offers an extensive range of products including stairlifts, wheelchair ramps, platform lifts and home elevators. Emphasizing a client-centered approach, 101 Mobility ensures tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of each customer. Through its widespread network of franchises across the nation, 101 Mobility guarantees exceptional service and support, aiming to significantly improve the quality of life for those it serves.

About Welcome Home Angel

Founded in 2007, Welcome Home Angel is a nonprofit organization that renovates and customizes living spaces for children with chronic illnesses and mobility challenges. Their goal is to create functional, beautiful spaces that support healing and well-being.

SOURCE 101 Mobility, LLC