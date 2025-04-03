Smart Hospitals Industry Analysis Report 2025 | $187.2 Billion Opportunity By 2030 | Investing In AI And Robotics Among The Key Strategies Of Market Leaders
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$67.63 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$187.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing pressure on existing healthcare system to manage prevailed chronic health conditions
5.1.1.2. Rising government initiatives for digitization in healthcare infrastructure
5.1.1.3. Integration of IoT in Healthcare Systems
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High Cost of Connected Systems
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Integration of 5G and blockchain technologies in healthcare facilities
5.1.3.2. Proliferation of smart wearables and humanoid robots
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Privacy and security issues associated with the smart hospitals
5.1.4.2. Complex Data and System Integration
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Connectivity: Growing preference for wireless connectivity owing to enhanced flexibility and ease of deployment
5.2.2. Operation: Increasing preference for super specialty operations owing to their advanced technology and expertise
5.2.3. Component: Rising need for hardware for enhanced patient monitoring and treatment
5.2.4. Technology: Growing utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in smart hospitals owing to its accuracy and speed
5.2.5. Application: Expanding applications of electronic health record (EHR) & clinical workflow solutions in smart hospitals for seamless data integration and reduced manual errors
5.2.6. End-User: Increasing need for smart hospitals among patients for enhanced care experiences and personalized care solutions
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Smart Hospitals Market, by Connectivity
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Wired
6.3. Wireless
6.3.1. Bluetooth
6.3.2. Near Field Communication
6.3.3. RFID
6.3.4. Wi-Fi
6.3.5. Zigbee
7. Smart Hospitals Market, by Operation
7.1. Introduction
7.2. General
7.3. Specialty
7.4. Super Specialty
8. Smart Hospitals Market, by Component
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Hardware
8.2.1. Implanted Medical Devices
8.2.2. Stationary & Supportive Medical Devices
8.2.3. Wearable External Medical Devices
8.3. Services
8.3.1. Consulting Services
8.3.2. Support & Maintenance
8.3.3. Training & Education
8.4. Software
9. Smart Hospitals Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Artificial Intelligence
9.3. Cloud Computing
9.4. Internet of Medical Things
9.5. Robotics
10. Smart Hospitals Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow
10.3. Medical Assistance
10.4. Medical Connected Imaging
10.5. Outpatient Vigilance
10.6. Patient Journey Management
10.7. Remote Medicine Management
11. Smart Hospitals Market, by End-User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Patient
11.3. Payer
11.4. Provider
12. Americas Smart Hospitals Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Argentina
12.3. Brazil
12.4. Canada
12.5. Mexico
12.6. United States
13. Asia-Pacific Smart Hospitals Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Australia
13.3. China
13.4. India
13.5. Indonesia
13.6. Japan
13.7. Malaysia
13.8. Philippines
13.9. Singapore
13.10. South Korea
13.11. Taiwan
13.12. Thailand
13.13. Vietnam
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Hospitals Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Denmark
14.3. Egypt
14.4. Finland
14.5. France
14.6. Germany
14.7. Israel
14.8. Italy
14.9. Netherlands
14.10. Nigeria
14.11. Norway
14.12. Poland
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Russia
14.15. Saudi Arabia
14.16. South Africa
14.17. Spain
14.18. Sweden
14.19. Switzerland
14.20. Turkey
14.21. United Arab Emirates
14.22. United Kingdom
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix
15.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
15.3.1. Huawei launch medical technology digitalization 2.0 Solution to improve diagnosis efficiency
15.3.2. Stryker's acquisition of Care.ai enhances AI-driven health IT solutions amid nursing shortages challenges
15.3.3. AvaSure's acquisition of Ouva's AI solutions propels virtual care innovation in smart hospitals
15.3.4. GE Healthcare collaborates with AWS to accelerate healthcare transformation with AI-powered smart hospitals
15.3.5. GE HealthCare's acquisition of Intelligent Ultrasound amplifies AI integration for smarter, efficient OBGYN scanning in advancing smart hospitals
15.3.6. eVideon and Houston Methodist collaboration develop smart hospital rooms to elevate patient care
15.3.7. Healthgrate's smart hospitals leverage advanced technology for streamlined patient care and operational excellence
15.3.8. Artisight collaborates with WellSpan Health to transforms patient care and nurse efficiency
15.3.9. Artisight secures USD 42 million in series B funding to transform smart hospital care with AI and IoT integration
15.3.10. Avisa Smart Hospitals launched a new era in healthcare with 300-hospital network
15.3.11. Samsung partners with hospitals to develop smartwatch technologies for advancing digital health research and personalized patient care
15.3.12. Stryker's SmartMedic platform revolutionizes ICU efficiency and patient care in Indian hospitals
15.3.13. Thonburi Hospital signs partnership to pursue smart hospital transformation
15.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
15.4.1. Zyter, Inc.
15.4.2. Medtronic PLC
15.4.3. Intel Corporation
15.4.4. Siemens AG
