Conagra Brands Reports Third Quarter Results
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
|
|
THIRD QUARTER
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks
Ended
|
|
Thirteen Weeks
Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 23, 2025
|
|
February 25, 2024
|
|
Percent Change
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
2,841.0
|
|
$
|
3,032.9
|
|
(6.3) %
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
2,130.7
|
|
|
2,174.1
|
|
(2.0) %
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
443.7
|
|
|
387.4
|
|
14.5 %
|
Loss on divestitures
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
100.0 %
|
Pension and postretirement non-service income (expense)
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
(1.4)
|
|
N/A
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
100.9
|
|
|
106.5
|
|
(5.3) %
|
Equity method investment earnings
|
|
|
47.4
|
|
|
41.2
|
|
15.0 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
$
|
189.0
|
|
$
|
404.7
|
|
(53.3) %
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
43.9
|
|
|
95.9
|
|
(54.1) %
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
145.1
|
|
$
|
308.8
|
|
(53.0) %
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
(100.0) %
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
145.1
|
|
$
|
308.6
|
|
(53.0) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
(53.1) %
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
478.1
|
|
|
478.8
|
|
(0.1) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
(53.1) %
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
479.3
|
|
|
480.0
|
|
(0.1) %
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in millions)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
THIRD QUARTER YEAR TO DATE
|
|
|
Thirty-Nine
Weeks Ended
|
|
Thirty-Nine
Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 23, 2025
|
|
February 25, 2024
|
|
Percent Change
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
8,831.0
|
|
$
|
9,145.0
|
|
(3.4) %
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
6,534.7
|
|
|
6,616.5
|
|
(1.2) %
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
1,204.3
|
|
|
1,085.4
|
|
11.0 %
|
Other intangible asset impairment charges
|
|
|
18.9
|
|
|
-
|
|
100.0 %
|
Loss on divestitures
|
|
|
29.5
|
|
|
34.2
|
|
(13.7) %
|
Pension and postretirement non-service income (expense)
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
N/A
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
314.9
|
|
|
325.8
|
|
(3.4) %
|
Equity method investment earnings
|
|
|
125.0
|
|
|
131.0
|
|
(4.6) %
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
$
|
863.0
|
|
$
|
1,212.0
|
|
(28.8) %
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
(33.5)
|
|
|
297.1
|
|
N/A
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
896.5
|
|
$
|
914.9
|
|
(2.0) %
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
(85.1) %
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
896.4
|
|
$
|
914.5
|
|
(2.0) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
$
|
1.91
|
|
(2.1) %
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
478.4
|
|
|
478.5
|
|
(0.0) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
$
|
1.91
|
|
(2.1) %
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
479.7
|
|
|
479.9
|
|
(0.0) %
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
February 23, 2025
|
|
|
May 26, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
49.4
|
|
$
|
77.7
|
Receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $3.1 and $3.0
|
|
|
769.9
|
|
|
871.8
|
Inventories
|
|
|
1,954.5
|
|
|
1,981.5
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
110.4
|
|
|
85.0
|
Current assets held for sale
|
|
|
81.4
|
|
|
133.5
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
2,965.6
|
|
|
3,149.5
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
2,739.0
|
|
|
2,821.0
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
10,499.8
|
|
|
10,325.9
|
Brands, trademarks and other intangibles, net
|
|
|
2,487.1
|
|
|
2,484.8
|
Other assets
|
|
|
1,523.2
|
|
|
1,430.1
|
Noncurrent assets held for sale
|
|
|
529.8
|
|
|
651.0
|
|
|
$
|
20,744.5
|
|
$
|
20,862.3
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
$
|
877.7
|
|
$
|
928.4
|
Current installments of long-term debt
|
|
|
1,030.6
|
|
|
20.3
|
Accounts and other payables
|
|
|
1,421.4
|
|
|
1,493.7
|
Accrued payroll
|
|
|
144.5
|
|
|
193.3
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
826.8
|
|
|
588.6
|
Current liabilities held for sale
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
17.5
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
4,303.7
|
|
|
3,241.8
|
Senior long-term debt, excluding current installments
|
|
|
6,236.8
|
|
|
7,492.6
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
1,424.0
|
|
|
1,611.8
|
Noncurrent liabilities held for sale
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
4.8
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
8,779.1
|
|
|
8,511.3
|
|
|
$
|
20,744.5
|
|
$
|
20,862.3
|
Conagra Brands, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in millions)
|
|
|
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
|
|
|
February 23, 2025
|
|
February 25, 2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
896.5
|
|
$
|
914.9
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
294.9
|
|
|
291.7
|
Asset impairment charges
|
|
|
121.3
|
|
|
50.9
|
Equity method investment earnings less than (in excess of) distributions
|
|
|
(35.5)
|
|
|
69.5
|
Stock-settled share-based payments expense
|
|
|
36.1
|
|
|
18.7
|
Contributions to pension plans
|
|
|
(9.1)
|
|
|
(9.2)
|
Pension expense (benefit)
|
|
|
(2.3)
|
|
|
9.3
|
Other items
|
|
|
(5.5)
|
|
|
13.9
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities excluding effects of business acquisitions and
dispositions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
150.1
|
|
|
25.5
|
Inventories
|
|
|
71.0
|
|
|
73.3
|
Deferred income taxes and income taxes payable, net
|
|
|
(199.1)
|
|
|
43.1
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
(18.4)
|
|
|
(31.3)
|
Accounts and other payables
|
|
|
(48.2)
|
|
|
(36.5)
|
Accrued payroll
|
|
|
(47.4)
|
|
|
4.6
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
71.3
|
|
|
76.2
|
Litigation receivables, net of recoveries
|
|
|
(57.0)
|
|
|
-
|
Litigation accruals, net of payments
|
|
|
127.5
|
|
|
16.7
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
1,346.2
|
|
|
1,531.3
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(304.2)
|
|
|
(309.6)
|
Sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
0.6
|
Purchase of marketable securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(8.2)
|
Sale of marketable securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
8.2
|
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(230.6)
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash divested
|
|
|
76.8
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from insurance recoveries
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11.9
|
Other items
|
|
|
(2.5)
|
|
|
1.5
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
(457.2)
|
|
|
(295.6)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of short-term borrowings, maturities greater than 90 days
|
|
|
103.3
|
|
|
134.5
|
Repayment of short-term borrowings, maturities greater than 90 days
|
|
|
(103.3)
|
|
|
(146.6)
|
Net issuance (repayment) of other short-term borrowings, maturities less than or equal to 90 days
|
|
|
(52.6)
|
|
|
(461.7)
|
Issuance of long-term debt
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
500.0
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
|
(274.8)
|
|
|
(766.8)
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3.3)
|
Repurchase of Conagra Brands, Inc. common shares
|
|
|
(64.0)
|
|
|
-
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
|
(502.2)
|
|
|
(492.0)
|
Exercise of stock options and issuance of other stock awards, including tax withholdings
|
|
|
(20.5)
|
|
|
(13.8)
|
Other items
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
|
(0.6)
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
(914.3)
|
|
|
(1,250.3)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
|
-
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents, including cash balances classified as assets held for sale
|
|
|
(29.6)
|
|
|
(14.6)
|
Less: Net change in cash balances classified as assets held for sale
|
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
|
0.2
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(28.3)
|
|
|
(14.8)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
77.7
|
|
|
93.3
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
49.4
|
|
$
|
78.5
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of Q3 FY25 QTD and YTD Organic Net Sales by Segment - YOY Change
(in millions)
|
Q3 FY25
|
|
Grocery &
Snacks
|
|
Refrigerated &
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Total
Conagra
Brands
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
1,245.4
|
|
$
|
1,115.6
|
|
$
|
223.9
|
|
$
|
256.1
|
|
$
|
2,841.0
|
Impact of foreign exchange
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
20.9
|
Net sales from acquired businesses
|
|
|
(9.7)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
|
(10.3)
|
Organic Net Sales
|
|
$
|
1,235.7
|
|
$
|
1,115.6
|
|
$
|
244.8
|
|
$
|
255.5
|
|
$
|
2,851.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year change - Net Sales
|
|
|
(3.2) %
|
|
|
(7.2) %
|
|
|
(17.6) %
|
|
|
(6.1) %
|
|
|
(6.3) %
|
Impact of foreign exchange (pp)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.7
|
Net sales from acquired businesses (pp)
|
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
|
(0.3)
|
Net sales from divested businesses (pp)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.7
|
Organic Net Sales
|
|
|
(3.9) %
|
|
|
(7.2) %
|
|
|
(1.2) %
|
|
|
(6.3) %
|
|
|
(5.2) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
(1.3) %
|
|
|
(3.0) %
|
|
|
(5.6) %
|
|
|
(10.0) %
|
|
|
(3.1) %
|
Price/Mix
|
|
|
(2.6) %
|
|
|
(4.2) %
|
|
|
4.4 %
|
|
|
3.7 %
|
|
|
(2.1) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 FY24
|
|
Grocery &
Snacks
|
|
Refrigerated &
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Total
Conagra
Brands
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
1,286.0
|
|
$
|
1,202.4
|
|
$
|
271.7
|
|
$
|
272.8
|
|
$
|
3,032.9
|
Net sales from divested businesses
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(23.9)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(23.9)
|
Organic Net Sales
|
|
$
|
1,286.0
|
|
$
|
1,202.4
|
|
$
|
247.8
|
|
$
|
272.8
|
|
$
|
3,009.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 FY25 YTD
|
|
Grocery &
Snacks
|
|
Refrigerated &
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Total
Conagra
Brands
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
3,749.1
|
|
$
|
3,540.5
|
|
$
|
726.4
|
|
$
|
815.0
|
|
$
|
8,831.0
|
Impact of foreign exchange 1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
39.4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
39.4
|
Net sales from acquired businesses
|
|
|
(23.3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1.1)
|
|
|
(24.4)
|
Net sales from divested businesses
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(23.6)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(23.6)
|
Organic Net Sales
|
|
$
|
3,725.8
|
|
$
|
3,540.5
|
|
$
|
742.2
|
|
$
|
813.9
|
|
$
|
8,822.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year change - Net Sales
|
|
|
(0.9) %
|
|
|
(4.1) %
|
|
|
(10.5) %
|
|
|
(4.9) %
|
|
|
(3.4) %
|
Impact of foreign exchange (pp) 1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.4
|
Net sales from acquired businesses (pp)
|
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(0.3)
|
Net sales from divested businesses (pp)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.5
|
Organic Net Sales
|
|
|
(1.5) %
|
|
|
(4.1) %
|
|
|
0.4 %
|
|
|
(5.0) %
|
|
|
(2.8) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
(0.9) %
|
|
|
(0.3) %
|
|
|
(3.2) %
|
|
|
(8.3) %
|
|
|
(1.4) %
|
Price/Mix
|
|
|
(0.6) %
|
|
|
(3.8) %
|
|
|
3.6 %
|
|
|
3.3 %
|
|
|
(1.4) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 FY24 YTD
|
|
Grocery &
Snacks
|
|
Refrigerated &
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Total
Conagra
Brands
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
3,784.0
|
|
$
|
3,692.5
|
|
$
|
811.5
|
|
$
|
857.0
|
|
$
|
9,145.0
|
Net sales from divested businesses
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(72.4)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(72.4)
|
Organic Net Sales
|
|
$
|
3,784.0
|
|
$
|
3,692.5
|
|
$
|
739.1
|
|
$
|
857.0
|
|
$
|
9,072.6
|
|
1 Excludes the impact of foreign exchange related to divested businesses.
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of Q3 FY25 Adj. Operating Profit by Segment - YOY Change
(in millions)
|
Q3 FY25
|
|
Grocery &
Snacks
|
|
Refrigerated &
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Corporate
Expense
|
|
Total
Conagra
Brands
|
Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
237.6
|
|
$
|
95.7
|
|
$
|
33.1
|
|
$
|
28.6
|
|
$
|
(155.6)
|
|
$
|
239.4
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
6.9
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.3
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
27.2
|
Legal matters
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
95.8
|
|
|
95.8
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7.7)
|
|
|
(7.7)
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
242.4
|
|
$
|
124.0
|
|
$
|
33.4
|
|
$
|
28.6
|
|
$
|
(66.5)
|
|
$
|
361.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
19.1 %
|
|
|
8.6 %
|
|
|
14.8 %
|
|
|
11.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.4 %
|
Adjusted Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
19.5 %
|
|
|
11.1 %
|
|
|
15.0 %
|
|
|
11.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.7 %
|
Year-over-year % change - Operating Profit
|
|
|
(20.6) %
|
|
|
(52.5) %
|
|
|
(21.5) %
|
|
|
(19.2) %
|
|
|
45.4 %
|
|
|
(49.2) %
|
Year-over year % change - Adjusted Operating Profit
|
|
|
(19.1) %
|
|
|
(38.8) %
|
|
|
(22.7) %
|
|
|
(19.2) %
|
|
|
(19.3) %
|
|
|
(27.4) %
|
Year-over-year bps change - Operating Profit
|
|
|
(419) bps
|
|
|
(819) bps
|
|
|
(74) bps
|
|
|
(181) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
(712) bps
|
Year-over-year bps change - Adjusted Operating Profit
|
|
|
(382) bps
|
|
|
(574) bps
|
|
|
(99) bps
|
|
|
(181) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
(369) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 FY24
|
|
Grocery &
Snacks
|
|
Refrigerated &
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Corporate
Expense
|
|
Total
Conagra
Brands
|
Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
299.3
|
|
$
|
201.5
|
|
$
|
42.2
|
|
$
|
35.4
|
|
$
|
(107.0)
|
|
$
|
471.4
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
1.7
|
Legal matters
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
17.9
|
Fire related costs, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.6
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
6.8
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
299.5
|
|
$
|
202.6
|
|
$
|
43.3
|
|
$
|
35.4
|
|
$
|
(82.4)
|
|
$
|
498.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
23.3 %
|
|
|
16.8 %
|
|
|
15.6 %
|
|
|
13.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.5 %
|
Adjusted Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
23.3 %
|
|
|
16.9 %
|
|
|
15.9 %
|
|
|
13.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.4 %
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of Q3 FY25 YTD Adj. Operating Profit by Segment - YOY Change
(in millions)
|
Q3 FY25 YTD
|
|
Grocery &
Snacks
|
|
Refrigerated &
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Corporate
Expense
|
|
Total
Conagra
Brands
|
Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
779.9
|
|
$
|
374.3
|
|
$
|
107.6
|
|
$
|
99.5
|
|
$
|
(317.7)
|
|
$
|
1,043.6
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
|
78.5
|
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
90.7
|
Legal matters
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
|
99.2
|
Fire related insurance recoveries
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(17.0)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(17.0)
|
Consulting fees on tax matters
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
2.0
|
Loss on sale of business
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.3
|
Brand impairment charges
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
18.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
18.9
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.3
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
27.2
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(17.3)
|
|
|
(17.3)
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
791.4
|
|
$
|
481.2
|
|
$
|
108.6
|
|
$
|
99.5
|
|
$
|
(230.8)
|
|
$
|
1,249.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
20.8 %
|
|
|
10.6 %
|
|
|
14.8 %
|
|
|
12.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.8 %
|
Adjusted Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
21.1 %
|
|
|
13.6 %
|
|
|
14.9 %
|
|
|
12.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.2 %
|
Year-over-year % change - Operating Profit
|
|
|
(6.8) %
|
|
|
(39.7) %
|
|
|
49.8 %
|
|
|
(15.3) %
|
|
|
33.2 %
|
|
|
(25.9) %
|
Year-over year % change - Adjusted Operating Profit
|
|
|
(6.3) %
|
|
|
(23.2) %
|
|
|
(14.0) %
|
|
|
(10.8) %
|
|
|
6.9 %
|
|
|
(16.3) %
|
Year-over-year bps change - Operating Profit
|
|
|
(132) bps
|
|
|
(624) bps
|
|
|
596 bps
|
|
|
(150) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
(359) bps
|
Year-over-year bps change - Adjusted Operating Profit
|
|
|
(122) bps
|
|
|
(337) bps
|
|
|
(60) bps
|
|
|
(81) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
(217) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 FY24 YTD
|
|
Grocery &
Snacks
|
|
Refrigerated &
Frozen
|
|
International
|
|
Foodservice
|
|
Corporate
Expense
|
|
Total
Conagra
Brands
|
Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
837.2
|
|
$
|
620.9
|
|
$
|
71.8
|
|
$
|
117.5
|
|
$
|
(238.5)
|
|
$
|
1,408.9
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
20.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
29.6
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
34.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
34.2
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
Legal matters
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
31.9
|
|
|
31.9
|
Fire related costs (insurance recoveries), net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5.9)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2.2)
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(9.6)
|
|
|
(9.6)
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
|
$
|
844.9
|
|
$
|
626.2
|
|
$
|
126.2
|
|
$
|
111.6
|
|
$
|
(215.9)
|
|
$
|
1,493.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
22.1 %
|
|
|
16.8 %
|
|
|
8.9 %
|
|
|
13.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.4 %
|
Adjusted Operating Profit Margin
|
|
|
22.3 %
|
|
|
17.0 %
|
|
|
15.6 %
|
|
|
13.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.3 %
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of Q3 FY25 Adj. Gross Margin, Adj. Gross Profit, Adj. SG&A, Adj. Net Income, and Adj. EPS - YOY Change
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 FY25
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses 1
|
|
|
Operating profit 2
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
Income tax rate
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
|
Diluted EPS from income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc common stockholders
|
Reported
|
|
$
|
710.3
|
|
$
|
443.7
|
|
$
|
239.4
|
|
$
|
189.0
|
|
$
|
43.9
|
|
23.3 %
|
|
$
|
145.1
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
25.0 %
|
|
|
15.6 %
|
|
|
8.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
0.01
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
-
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
(7.7)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7.7)
|
|
|
(7.7)
|
|
|
(1.5)
|
|
|
|
|
(6.2)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
22.9
|
|
|
0.05
|
Legal matters
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
95.8
|
|
|
95.8
|
|
|
95.8
|
|
|
23.5
|
|
|
|
|
72.3
|
|
|
0.15
|
Ardent JV restructuring activities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
0.01
|
Adjusted
|
|
$
|
703.9
|
|
$
|
342.0
|
|
$
|
361.9
|
|
$
|
315.1
|
|
$
|
73.0
|
|
23.1 %
|
|
$
|
242.1
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
24.8 %
|
|
|
12.0 %
|
|
|
12.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year % of net sales change - reported
|
|
|
(331) bps
|
|
|
285 bps
|
|
|
(712) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year % of net sales change - adjusted
|
|
|
(389) bps
|
|
|
(20) bps
|
|
|
(369) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year change - reported
|
|
|
(17.3) %
|
|
|
14.5 %
|
|
|
(49.2) %
|
|
|
(53.3) %
|
|
|
(54.1) %
|
|
|
|
|
(53.0) %
|
|
|
(53.1) %
|
Year-over-year change - adjusted
|
|
|
(19.1) %
|
|
|
(7.9) %
|
|
|
(27.4) %
|
|
|
(27.0) %
|
|
|
(29.0) %
|
|
|
|
|
(26.3) %
|
|
|
(26.1) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 FY24
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses 1
|
|
|
Operating profit 2
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
Income tax rate
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
|
Diluted EPS from income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc common stockholders
|
Reported
|
|
$
|
858.8
|
|
$
|
387.4
|
|
$
|
471.4
|
|
$
|
404.7
|
|
$
|
95.9
|
|
23.7 %
|
|
$
|
308.6
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
28.3 %
|
|
|
12.8 %
|
|
|
15.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
-
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
0.01
|
Fire related costs (insurance recoveries), net
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
-
|
Legal matters
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
0.03
|
Rounding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.01
|
Adjusted
|
|
$
|
869.5
|
|
$
|
371.1
|
|
$
|
498.4
|
|
$
|
431.7
|
|
$
|
102.6
|
|
23.8 %
|
|
$
|
328.9
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
28.7 %
|
|
|
12.2 %
|
|
|
16.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Includes advertising and promotion (A&P) expense of $81.4 million and $85.6 million for Q3 FY25 and Q3 FY24, respectively. A&P as a percentage of net sales was 2.9% and 2.8% for Q3 FY25 and Q3 FY24, respectively. During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we revised our calculation methodology for Adjusted SG&A to include advertising and promotional (A&P) expense. Prior-year periods have been recast to reflect this new calculation methodology.
|
2 Operating profit is derived from taking Income before income taxes, adding back Interest expense, net and removing Pension and postretirement non-service income and Equity method investment earnings.
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of Q3 FY25 YTD Adj. Gross Margin, Adj. Gross Profit, Adj. SG&A, Adj. Net Income, and Adj. EPS - YOY Change
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 FY25 YTD
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses 1
|
|
|
Operating profit 2
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
Income tax rate
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
|
Diluted EPS from income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc common stockholders
|
Reported
|
|
$
|
2,296.3
|
|
$
|
1,204.3
|
|
$
|
1,043.6
|
|
$
|
863.0
|
|
$
|
(33.5)
|
|
(3.9) %
|
|
$
|
896.4
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
26.0 %
|
|
|
13.6 %
|
|
|
11.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
81.1
|
|
|
90.7
|
|
|
90.7
|
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
|
|
68.7
|
|
|
0.14
|
Loss on sale of business
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
-
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
(17.3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(17.3)
|
|
|
(17.3)
|
|
|
(4.3)
|
|
|
|
|
(13.0)
|
|
|
(0.03)
|
Fire related insurance recoveries
|
|
|
(17.0)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(17.0)
|
|
|
(17.0)
|
|
|
(4.2)
|
|
|
|
|
(12.8)
|
|
|
(0.03)
|
Consulting fees on tax matters
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
-
|
Legal matters
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
|
24.3
|
|
|
|
|
74.9
|
|
|
0.16
|
Brand impairment charges
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
18.9
|
|
|
18.9
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
0.03
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
|
22.9
|
|
|
0.05
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
-
|
Ardent JV restructuring activities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
0.01
|
Valuation allowance adjustment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
225.8
|
|
|
|
|
(225.8)
|
|
|
(0.47)
|
Adjusted
|
|
$
|
2,271.6
|
|
$
|
1,021.7
|
|
$
|
1,249.9
|
|
$
|
1,072.9
|
|
$
|
241.1
|
|
22.5 %
|
|
$
|
831.7
|
|
$
|
1.73
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
25.7 %
|
|
|
11.6 %
|
|
|
14.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year % of net sales change - reported
|
|
|
(165) bps
|
|
|
177 bps
|
|
|
(359) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year % of net sales change - adjusted
|
|
|
(198) bps
|
|
|
20 bps
|
|
|
(217) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year change - reported
|
|
|
(9.2) %
|
|
|
11.0 %
|
|
|
(25.9) %
|
|
|
(28.8) %
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
(2.0) %
|
|
|
0.5 %
|
Year-over-year change - adjusted
|
|
|
(10.3) %
|
|
|
(1.8) %
|
|
|
(16.3) %
|
|
|
(17.2) %
|
|
|
(22.1) %
|
|
|
|
|
(15.7) %
|
|
|
(16.0) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 FY24 YTD
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
Selling,
general and
administrative
expenses 1
|
|
|
Operating
profit 2
|
|
|
Income
before
income
taxes
|
|
|
Income tax
expense
|
|
Income tax
rate
|
|
|
Net income
attributable
to Conagra
Brands, Inc.
|
|
|
Diluted EPS
from income
attributable
to Conagra
Brands, Inc
common
stockholders
|
Reported
|
|
$
|
2,528.5
|
|
$
|
1,085.4
|
|
$
|
1,408.9
|
|
$
|
1,212.0
|
|
$
|
297.1
|
|
24.5 %
|
|
$
|
914.5
|
|
$
|
1.91
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
27.6 %
|
|
|
11.9 %
|
|
|
15.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring plans
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
21.4
|
|
|
29.6
|
|
|
29.6
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
0.05
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
-
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
(9.6)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(9.6)
|
|
|
(9.6)
|
|
|
(2.5)
|
|
|
|
|
(7.1)
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
Fire related costs (insurance recoveries), net
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
(8.1)
|
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
|
|
|
(1.7)
|
|
|
-
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
34.2
|
|
|
34.2
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
|
|
34.3
|
|
|
0.07
|
Legal matters
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
31.9
|
|
|
31.9
|
|
|
31.9
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
0.05
|
Rounding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
Adjusted
|
|
$
|
2,533.0
|
|
$
|
1,040.0
|
|
$
|
1,493.0
|
|
$
|
1,296.1
|
|
$
|
309.5
|
|
23.9 %
|
|
$
|
986.2
|
|
$
|
2.06
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
|
27.7 %
|
|
|
11.4 %
|
|
|
16.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Includes advertising and promotion (A&P) expense of $201.1 million and $216.8 million for Q3 FY25 YTD and Q3 FY24 YTD, respectively. A&P as a percentage of net sales was 2.3% and 2.4% for Q3 FY25 YTD and Q3 FY24 YTD, respectively. During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we revised our calculation methodology for Adjusted SG&A to include advertising and promotional (A&P) expense. Prior-year periods have been recast to reflect this new calculation methodology.
|
2 Operating profit is derived from taking Income before income taxes, adding back Interest expense, net and removing Pension and postretirement non-service income and Equity method investment earnings.
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of YTD Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and Net Leverage Ratio
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
Q3 FY25 YTD
|
|
|
Q3 FY24 YTD
|
|
% Change
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
$
|
1,346.2
|
|
$
|
1,531.3
|
|
(12.1) %
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(304.2)
|
|
|
(309.6)
|
|
(1.7) %
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
1,042.0
|
|
$
|
1,221.7
|
|
(14.7) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 23, 2025
|
|
February 25, 2024
|
Notes payable
|
|
$
|
877.7
|
|
$
|
166.3
|
Current installments of long-term debt
|
|
|
1,030.6
|
|
|
1,019.2
|
Senior long-term debt, excluding current installments
|
|
|
6,236.8
|
|
|
7,491.8
|
Total Debt
|
|
$
|
8,145.1
|
|
$
|
8,677.3
|
Less: Cash
|
|
|
49.4
|
|
|
78.5
|
Net Debt
|
|
$
|
8,095.7
|
|
$
|
8,598.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY24
|
|
|
Q3 FY24 YTD
|
|
|
Q3 FY25 YTD
|
|
|
Q3 FY25 TTM
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
|
(c)
|
|
|
(a)-(b)+(c)
|
Net Debt1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,095.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
347.2
|
|
$
|
914.5
|
|
$
|
896.4
|
|
$
|
329.1
|
Add Back: Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
262.5
|
|
|
297.1
|
|
|
(33.5)
|
|
|
(68.1)
|
Income tax expense attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
430.5
|
|
|
325.8
|
|
|
314.9
|
|
|
419.6
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
347.3
|
|
|
251.5
|
|
|
254.5
|
|
|
350.3
|
Amortization
|
|
|
53.6
|
|
|
40.2
|
|
|
40.4
|
|
|
53.8
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)
|
|
$
|
1,440.9
|
|
$
|
1,829.0
|
|
$
|
1,472.7
|
|
$
|
1,084.6
|
Restructuring plans2
|
|
|
51.5
|
|
|
23.3
|
|
|
88.5
|
|
|
116.7
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.3
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
(16.1)
|
|
|
(9.6)
|
|
|
(17.3)
|
|
|
(23.8)
|
Fire related insurance recoveries, net
|
|
|
(8.7)
|
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
|
(17.0)
|
|
|
(23.5)
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
36.4
|
|
|
34.2
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
29.4
|
Goodwill and brand impairment charges
|
|
|
956.7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
18.9
|
|
|
975.6
|
Consulting fees on tax matters
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
2.0
|
Loss on sale of business
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
2.3
|
Legal matters
|
|
|
34.8
|
|
|
31.9
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
|
102.1
|
Pension valuation adjustment
|
|
|
(11.5)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(11.5)
|
Ardent JV restructuring activities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
3.6
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
2,484.2
|
|
$
|
1,906.8
|
|
$
|
1,680.4
|
|
$
|
2,257.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.59
|
|
1 As of February 23, 2025.
|
2 Excludes comparability items related to depreciation.
|
3 The company defines its net debt leverage ratio as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve month (TTM) period.
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of Q3 FY25 QTD and YTD EBITDA - YOY Change
(in millions)
|
|
|
Q3 FY25
|
|
Q3 FY24
|
|
% Change
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
145.1
|
|
$
|
308.6
|
|
(53.0) %
|
Add Back: Income tax expense
|
|
|
43.9
|
|
|
95.9
|
|
|
Income tax expense attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
100.9
|
|
|
106.5
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
84.8
|
|
|
82.4
|
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
|
|
$
|
388.2
|
|
$
|
606.8
|
|
(36.0) %
|
Restructuring plans 1
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
(7.7)
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
Fire related costs, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Legal matters
|
|
|
95.8
|
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Ardent JV restructuring activities
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
|
|
$
|
513.8
|
|
$
|
633.6
|
|
(18.9) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 FY25 YTD
|
|
Q3 FY24 YTD
|
|
% Change
|
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands, Inc.
|
|
$
|
896.4
|
|
$
|
914.5
|
|
(2.0) %
|
Add Back: Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
(33.5)
|
|
|
297.1
|
|
|
Income tax expense attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
314.9
|
|
|
325.8
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
254.5
|
|
|
251.5
|
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
40.4
|
|
|
40.2
|
|
|
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
|
|
$
|
1,472.7
|
|
$
|
1,829.0
|
|
(19.5) %
|
Restructuring plans 1
|
|
|
88.5
|
|
|
23.3
|
|
|
Acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
Corporate hedging derivative losses (gains)
|
|
|
(17.3)
|
|
|
(9.6)
|
|
|
Fire related insurance recoveries, net
|
|
|
(17.0)
|
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
|
Impairment of business held for sale
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
34.2
|
|
|
Brand impairment charges
|
|
|
18.9
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Consulting fees on tax matters
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Loss on sale of business
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Legal matters
|
|
|
99.2
|
|
|
31.9
|
|
|
Ardent JV restructuring activities
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization
|
|
$
|
1,680.4
|
|
$
|
1,906.8
|
|
(11.9) %
|
|
1 Excludes comparability items related to depreciation.
|
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Reconciliation of Q3 FY25 QTD and YTD Equity Method Investment Earnings - YOY Change
(in millions)
|
|
|
Q3 FY25
|
|
Q3 FY24
|
|
% Change
|
Equity method investment earnings
|
|
$
|
47.4
|
|
$
|
41.2
|
|
15.0 %
|
Ardent JV restructuring activities
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Adjusted equity method investment earnings
|
|
$
|
51.0
|
|
$
|
41.2
|
|
23.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 FY25 YTD
|
|
Q3 FY24 YTD
|
|
% Change
|
Equity method investment earnings
|
|
$
|
125.0
|
|
$
|
131.0
|
|
(4.6) %
|
Ardent JV restructuring activities
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Adjusted equity method investment earnings
|
|
$
|
128.6
|
|
$
|
131.0
|
|
(1.9) %
|
For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: Mike Cummins
312‐549‐5257
[email protected]
INVESTORS: Matthew Neisius
402‐240‐3226
[email protected]
