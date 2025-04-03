G-P Named Top Global Leader In The 2025 SPARK Matrix For Employer Of Record (EOR) Solutions By QKS Group
G-P's continued recognition as the industry leader is built upon a foundation of deep expertise and continuous innovation, ensuring customers receive the most reliable solutions available.
"As the undisputed leader in global employment, G-P is setting the standard for what businesses around the world should expect from EOR and global employment technology," said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer at G-P. "Our recognition as the top global leader by QKS Group underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering the best of the best. We're proud to lead the industry forward, empowering companies to build and manage global teams quickly and compliantly."
About G-P
G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P offers a robust suite of products, including the trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-enabled Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.
G-P: Global Made PossibleTM
