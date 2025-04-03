RXR.Lab Launches World’S First Blockchain Crowdfunding-Lottery Platform To Break The System: Lottery, Crowdfunding, And Real Equity In One

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RXR.Lab is the world's first equity-based blockchain lottery platform that combines real-world assets with entertainment and investment.

The global gambling industry's market size was estimated at US$10 trillion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$14 trillion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.4%. Among them, the largest industry is the lottery industry, with a scale of US$346.26 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$504.2 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.3%.

For lottery draws, if you don't win, can you still recover some of your investment costs? You basically lose everything you put into the account! innovatively introduces "listed company mechanism and blockchain technology" into the gambling industry: even if you don't win, you may be able to recover part or even all of your investment. Is it possible?

“One-Dollar Purchase” is a crowdfunding and lottery project which has a wide audience around the world. It allows users to participate with minimal investment for the chance to win high-value items, such as:“$10 win 1BTC”.rejects "air tokens". In our business model, "".In the regulatory rules for listed companies in various countries, the“share allotment discount rate” of listed companies generally cannot exceed 15% off, that is, it cannot be lower than 85% of the average stock price of the listed company in the past 20 days, otherwise it will harm the interests of old shareholders. has launched a major interest compensation mechanism of "50% off token allotment", that is, in each "One-Dollar Purchase" activity, all participants of the activity, especially those who did not win the prize, can obtain the "50% off token allotment right" to obtain RXR Token at a low cost, and: Because "1 RXR Token = 1 equity", as business continues to develop and profits continue to increase, according to theCAPM (Capital Asset Pricing Model), stock price (RXR Token price) will definitely continue to rise. As long as the non-winning participant is a long-termist and not a short-term speculator who enters and exits quickly, and holds the shares firmly, the price of the RXR Token allotment to him at a low cost will continue to rise and continue to generate dividend for him. It can be a realistic possibility for him to recover part or even all of the cost invested in participating in this "One-Dollar Purchase" event! (For details, please refer to the white paper , RXR token model chapter. Taking customers who participated in the first operating cycle as an example, all costs can be recovered in the 14th operating cycle!).

This will be a revolution in the "One-Dollar Purchase" business model! The platform has pioneered a rebalance between "efficiency and fairness", turning the short-lived entertainment consumption method of "One-Dollar Purchase" into a sustainable business model! And through the major interest compensation mechanism of "50% off tokens allotment ", it is possible for non-winning participants to recover part or even all of the costs invested in participating in this "One-Dollar Purchase"event!

"【0 Dollar】Lottery, Thousand Times of Dream!", this will be a subversive revolution in the global gambling industry!

Last 5 days to get RXR tokens at a low price!

On March 6, 2025, announced IEOs simultaneously in four major exchanges: P2B, Azbit, DEX-trade, and It will end on April 7.









Early Bird Order, Achieve a hundredfold dream!

About

is the world's first decentralized crowdfunding and lottery platform that integrates blockchain technology with equity-based tokenomics. By transforming the traditional "One-Dollar Purchase" model into a sustainable, value-driven ecosystem, empowers users not only to participate in high-stakes lotteries with minimal investment, but also to become shareholders through the RXR Token-where 1 token equals 1 share of the platform . Backed by a unique profit-sharing model and a long-term vision for global disruption, is setting a new standard for fairness, transparency, and user empowerment in the global gambling industry.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

