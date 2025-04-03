XRP News: Xploradex Presale Surpasses 50% Soft Cap—Is $XPL Token XRP’S First AI-Powered 100X Gem?

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP DeFi world is watching closely as XploraDEX , the first AI-powered decentralized exchange on the XRP Ledger, breaks past a major milestone. In just a matter of days since launch, XploraDEX has already sold over 50% of its soft cap allocation in the ongoing. With surging investor interest and real product innovation behind the hype, this may be the beginning of XRPL's first true 100x DeFi story.









XploraDEX AI-Powered Infrastructure

This intelligent infrastructure is enhanced by XRPL's unmatched speed, scalability, and transaction efficiency. By deploying on the XRP Ledger, XploraDEX ensures that users enjoy instant settlements, near-zero gas fees, and access to one of the most sustainable chains in the market today. The fusion of XRPL's performance and XploraDEX's AI architecture is a game-changer, creating the perfect environment for next-generation DeFi to thrive.

The $XPL Token

The $XPL token is the backbone of this ecosystem. By holding $XPL, users unlock full access to the AI-powered trading suite, enjoy reduced trading fees, and gain governance rights over future platform developments. More importantly, early adopters who enter the $XPL Presale phase gain exclusive staking rewards, early access to advanced AI tools, and premium membership features that won't be available once public trading begins. This positions $XPL not only as a utility token but as a long-term value asset with increasing demand and finite availability.

XploraDEX $XPL Presale Round

Investor behavior has already confirmed market appetite. Whale wallets have been spotted making substantial purchases, and daily wallet connections are accelerating. As the allocation window narrows, FOMO is beginning to take hold-especially with the next price tier kicking in once the soft cap is fully reached. XploraDEX's presale structure ensures that the earliest supporters benefit the most, both in pricing and in feature access. This is not just about early entry-it's about exclusive access to a protocol that could set the tone for intelligent trading on XRPL.

XploraDEX Roadmap

With a clear roadmap, an expanding community, and development updates rolling out, XploraDEX is positioned not just as another DEX but as an intelligent trading network. Future releases will include cross-asset AI rebalancing, sentiment-driven alerts, and customizable trading bots tailored to individual risk profiles. This focus on evolving features and continuous improvement gives $XPL intrinsic value that compounds over time.

XRP Blochain Architecture

For a blockchain that has long needed powerful DeFi tools, XploraDEX delivers. The XRP Ledger is known for speed and scalability, but it has lacked truly intelligent, AI-integrated financial protocols-until now. XploraDEX changes that by offering a real use case, a real product, and a real vision for the future of trading. It invites XRP traders to shift from speculation to precision, from reaction to prediction, and from passive holding to data-driven engagement.

$XPL SoftCap Half-filled

With the soft cap already half-filled and limited allocation remaining, time is quickly running out for those still on the sidelines. The XploraDEX team has confirmed that once the presale ends, $XPL will debut at a higher listing price on supported XRPL DEXs, making the current phase the most favorable entry point for any serious investor.

Why Join $XPL PreSale

Those who missed out on early Ethereum DEXs or the initial Solana surge may now have another shot-this time with a token that's backed by live AI trading technology and built on one of the most efficient ledgers in the world.

The $XPL presale is live. The momentum is real. And the next breakout moment on XRPL is already underway.

Stay connected and Join the XploraDEX AI Revolution

Website | $XPL Token Presale | X | Telegram

