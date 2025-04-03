CYFOX Launches An Innovative Email Security Solution With Direct Integration To Microsoft 365

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CYFOX, an GenAI based cybersecurity startup, announces the launch of its innovative email security solution that integrates directly with Microsoft 365, eliminating the need for MX record changes and domain-level modifications. This new solution provides an advanced security layer that includes spam filtering, malware detection, real-time link scanning, and protection against Business Email Compromise (BEC).

Advanced Solution with Easy Deployment Unlike traditional email security systems that require MX record changes, CYFOX's new solution enables direct integration with Microsoft 365, simplifying deployment and allowing organizations to enhance their security posture without making complex email configuration changes. The platform supports Big Mail up to 4GB, ensuring seamless email transmission for enterprises.

Comprehensive Security with XDR Capabilities In addition to email security, CYFOX offers an Extended Detection & Response (XDR) solution, providing advanced threat monitoring and response capabilities across the entire organization, ensuring comprehensive protection against sophisticated cyber threats. The platform also includes Digital Risk Protection (DRP) , Sandboxing for malware analysis, and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) to enhance security layers and prevent unauthorized access.

Joseph Tal, CEO of CYFOX, stated:

"We are proud to introduce a solution that sets a new standard in email security. The direct integration with Microsoft 365 allows our MSSP partners and enterprise customers, to benefit from top-tier AI based capabilities that can understand what a threat is based on leveraging our AI Integratron into the product, enabling our mail secure product to understand and mitigate all type of threats, by classifying them and reducing the time and resources to handle them. Our solution provides an additional security layer against phishing attacks, malware, and Business Email Compromise, ensuring comprehensive business security. The new capability can also provide a protection for Very Attacked People using spear attacks leveraging human based social media manipulations."

Availability and Adoption

The new solution is now available for MSSP customers and organizations looking to enhance their security posture. For more details and a demonstration, please contact the CYFOX team.

About CYFOX

CYFOX is a cybersecurity startup specializing in email security and threat protection, developing advanced AI-powered technologies for threat detection, phishing prevention, and malware mitigation. The company delivers innovative solutions to organizations and MSSP providers worldwide.

SOURCE Cyfox

