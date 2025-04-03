ZINFI To Host Partnerops Symposium In Austin, Defining The Future Of Scalable Partner Operations

Global partner ecosystem leaders will explore AI-driven frameworks for recruitment, enablement, co-selling, and incentives as part of ZINFI's worldwide PartnerOps Symposium Series

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a global leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM) and PRM software, today announced the upcoming PartnerOps Symposium in Austin, Texas, scheduled for Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Hotel Ella. This half-day, invite-only event will convene senior partner operations professionals to collaborate on building intelligent, high-performing partner ecosystems through automation, AI, and best-in-class program design.

What is PartnerOps?

PartnerOps is a structured approach to managing every stage of the partner lifecycle-from strategy and recruitment to co-marketing, co-selling, and performance acceleration. Inspired by the success of revenue operations (RevOps), PartnerOps integrates technology, data, and cross-functional alignment to drive predictable revenue through partner ecosystems.

The PartnerOps framework includes seven core pillars: Strategize, Recruit, Onboard, Enable, Co-Market, Co-Sell, and Incentivize & Accelerate. As businesses increasingly rely on partners to scale, PartnerOps provides the methodology and tools to manage complex networks efficiently, turning partner ecosystems into a true growth engine.

Agenda – Austin PartnerOps Symposium

Venue: Hotel Ella, Goodall's Kitchen

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm



2:00 – 2:30 pm: Registration & Networking

2:30 – 3:30 pm: Panel 1 – Strategize, Recruit, Onboard, Enable

3:30 – 4:00 pm: Networking Break

4:00 – 5:00 pm: Panel 2 – Co-Market, Co-Sell, Incentivize & Accelerate 5:00 – 6:00 pm: Happy Hour & Networking

Event Highlights

Panel 1 will explore strategic partner recruitment, automated onboarding, and enablement tools that reduce time to productivity. Panel 2 will dive into best practices for joint marketing, co-selling, incentive design, and leveraging AI to scale partner-led revenue.

Attendees will gain real-world insights on:



Building scalable partner programs aligned to business outcomes

Integrating PRM software and AI to automate partner workflows

Tracking partner performance with data-driven forecasting Creating a seamless partner experience from onboarding to revenue

Part of a Global Movement

The Austin symposium is one stop in ZINFI's global PartnerOps event series, with additional symposiums scheduled across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East-including Singapore, Sydney, Dubai, London, Pleasanton, Tampa, Denver, Palo Alto, San Diego, Boston, Miami, and Seattle.

Quote from Leadership

"PartnerOps is no longer optional-it's essential for companies seeking to scale through ecosystem-led growth," said Sugata Sanyal, founder & CEO of ZINFI. "Just as RevOps unified sales, marketing, and customer success, PartnerOps brings strategic alignment and intelligent automation to every aspect of partner engagement. These symposiums are designed to help partner leaders adopt modern approaches and build future-ready ecosystems."

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Partner Management (UPM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Partner Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle. ZINFI provides six core SaaS solution sets: "Onboard, Enable, Market, Sell, Incentivize and Accelerate" with tools and applications that span management of partner relationships, marketing, and incentives with additional tools for affiliate management. These solutions enable channel organizations to integrate all partner ecosystem management activities.

To access more information about ZINFI's Unified Partner Management platform or to download a copy of ZINFI's best practices guide on partner relationship management , please visit our website at . You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog .

