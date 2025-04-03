Corero Network Security Secures Major 400G Techenabler Deal, Marks Fourth Brazil Win In Four Months

LONDON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF ), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, announced a new strategic partnership with Brazil-based TechEnabler to expand their existing Corero DDoS Protection-as-a-Service (DDPaaS) solution with the additional of the Corero 3400 400G appliances. This agreement marks the latest in a series of significant wins in Brazil, where Corero has secured four deals in the past four months totaling over $2 million.

TechEnabler, a leading technology service provider in Brazil, will leverage Corero's SmartWall ONETM DDoS protection solutions to deliver managed security services to customers across Latin America. The partnership underscores growing demand in the region for agile, scalable DDoS mitigation strategies that ensure internet service availability and business continuity.

"Our success in Brazil reflects the accelerating global demand for effective, automated DDoS protection," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. "TechEnabler is a forward-thinking provider, and this partnership allows us to expand our footprint in Latin America with a strong, service-oriented ally. We're proud of the trust they've placed in Corero to help protect critical infrastructure and services."

In addition to TechEnabler, Corero has recently signed agreements with DigitalnetBR and Forte Telecom . Each engagement highlights Corero's commitment to equipping regional partners with high-performance, real-time DDoS defense technology tailored for complex network environments.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF ).

SOURCE Corero Network Security

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED