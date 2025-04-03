MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. REPORTS FISCAL 2025 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FISCAL 2025 Q2 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales of $891.7 million decreased 4.7% YoY

Operating income of $62.2 million, or $63.7 million adjusted to exclude restructuring and other costs1

Operating margin of 7.0%, or 7.1% excluding the adjustments described above1

Diluted EPS of $0.70 vs. $1.10 in the prior fiscal year quarter Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.72 vs. $1.18 in the prior fiscal year quarter1 MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM ) ("MSC," "MSC Industrial," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended March 1, 2025.

Financial Highlights 2

FY25 Q2

FY24 Q2

Change

FY25 YTD

FY24 YTD

Change Net Sales

$ 891.7

$ 935.3

(4.7) %

$ 1,820.2

$ 1,889.3

(3.7) % Income from Operations

$ 62.2

$ 91.2

(31.7) %

$ 134.5

$ 192.8

(30.2) % Operating Margin

7.0 %

9.7 %





7.4 %

10.2 %



Net Income Attributable to MSC

$ 39.3

$ 61.8

(36.4) %

$ 85.9

$ 131.2

(34.5) % Diluted EPS

$ 0.70 3 $ 1.10 4 (36.4) %

$ 1.54 3 $ 2.32 4 (33.6) %

























Adjusted Financial Highlights 2

FY25 Q2

FY24 Q2

Change

FY25 YTD

FY24 YTD

Change Net Sales

$ 891.7

$ 935.3

(4.7) %

$ 1,820.2

$ 1,889.3

(3.7) % Adjusted Income from Operations 1

$ 63.7

$ 97.8

(34.9) %

$ 138.3

$ 201.5

(31.4) % Adjusted Operating Margin 1

7.1 %

10.5 %





7.6 %

10.7 %



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MSC 1

$ 40.4

$ 66.8

(39.6) %

$ 88.8

$ 136.7

(35.1) % Adjusted Diluted EPS 1

$ 0.72 3 $ 1.18 4 (39.0) %

$ 1.59 3 $ 2.42 4 (34.3) %

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release. 2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted. 3 Based on 55.9 million and 56.0 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY25 Q2 and FY25 YTD, respectively. 4 Based on 56.5 million and 56.6 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY24 Q2 and FY24 YTD, respectively.

Erik Gershwind, Chief Executive Officer, said, "During our fiscal second quarter, we continued expanding our solutions footprint, maintained momentum in the Public Sector, and completed important milestones in reenergizing our core customer growth rate. This included launching our website upgrades and an enhanced marketing campaign. Amid a challenging operating environment with industrial demand at low levels, we generated solid results that landed within our guidance range."

Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Average daily sales declined 4.7% year-over-year, but we are encouraged by January and February performance which exceeded historical month-over-month trends. Additionally, our strong gross margin performance, partly aided by favorable supplier rebates, resulted in an operating margin of 7.0% and adjusted operating margin of 7.1%, slightly above the midpoint of our guidance range. We also utilized our healthy balance sheet and strong operating cash flow performance to return approximately $60 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases during the fiscal second quarter."

Gershwind concluded, "While we are encouraged by positive early indicators from our growth initiatives and improving sequential growth rate trends, we have more work to do, and the environment remains uncertain. We are focused on executing our Mission Critical productivity and growth initiatives. Looking forward, this will strengthen MSC's position in the marketplace and ability to achieve our long-term objectives of reaching 400 basis points or more of growth above the IP Index and expanding operating margins to the mid-teens."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Outlook ADS Growth (YoY) (2.0)% - 0.0% Adjusted Operating Margin1 8.7% - 9.3%

Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Outlook for Certain Financial Metrics Maintained



Depreciation and amortization expense of ~$90M-$95M

Interest and other expense of ~$45M

Capital expenditures of ~$100M-$110M

Free cash flow conversion1 of ~100% Tax rate of ~24.5%-25.0%

1 Guidance provided is a non-GAAP figure presented on an adjusted basis. For further details see the Non-GAAP financial measures information presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.

Conference Call Information

MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2025 second quarter results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: . The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available until April 17, 2025. The Company's reporting date for its fiscal 2025 third quarter is scheduled for July 1, 2025.

Contact Information

Investors: Media: Ryan Mills, CFA Zivanai Mutize Head of Investor Relations Head of Corporate Communications [email protected] [email protected]

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM ) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.4 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that MSC expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements about results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth and profitability, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. In addition, new risks may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict such risks or to assess the impact of such risks on our business or financial results. Accordingly, future results may differ materially from historical results or from those discussed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; volatility in commodity, energy and labor prices, and the impact of prolonged periods of low, high or rapid inflation; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies or sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; the applicability of laws and regulations relating to our status as a supplier to the U.S. government and public sector; the credit risk of our customers; our ability to accurately forecast customer demands; interruptions in our ability to make deliveries to customers; supply chain disruptions; our ability to attract and retain sales and customer service personnel; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands; changes to trade policies or trade relationships, including tariff policies; risks associated with opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; interruption of operations at our headquarters or customer fulfillment centers; products liability due to the nature of the products that we sell; impairments of goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangible assets; the impact of climate change; operating and financial restrictions imposed by the terms of our material debt instruments; our ability to access additional liquidity; the significant influence that our principal shareholders will continue to have over our decisions; our ability to execute on our E-commerce strategies and maintain our digital platforms; costs associated with maintaining our information technology ("IT") systems and complying with data privacy laws; disruptions or breaches of our IT systems or violations of data privacy laws, including such disruptions or breaches in connection with our E-commerce channels; risks related to online payment methods and other online transactions; our ability to remediate a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and our disclosure controls and procedures in the future; the retention of key management personnel; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; failure to comply with environmental, health, and safety laws and regulations; and our ability to comply with, and the costs associated with, social and environmental responsibility policies. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

March 1,

2025

August 31,

2024 ASSETS (Unaudited)



Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,276

$ 29,588 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 395,300

412,122 Inventories 644,971

643,904 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 112,808

102,475 Total current assets 1,194,355

1,188,089 Property, plant and equipment, net 372,842

360,255 Goodwill 721,663

723,894 Identifiable intangibles, net 93,144

101,147 Operating lease assets 50,020

58,649 Other assets 30,154

30,279 Total assets $ 2,462,178

$ 2,462,313 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases $ 234,056

$ 229,911 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 19,920

21,941 Accounts payable 213,057

205,933 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 155,600

147,642 Total current liabilities 622,633

605,427 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 304,931

278,853 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 30,740

37,468 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 139,284

139,283 Total liabilities 1,097,588

1,061,031 Commitments and Contingencies





Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred Stock -

- Class A Common Stock 57

57 Additional paid-in capital 1,079,823

1,070,269 Retained earnings 422,813

456,850 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,515)

(21,144) Class A treasury stock, at cost (118,686)

(114,235) Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity 1,356,492

1,391,797 Noncontrolling interest 8,098

9,485 Total shareholders' equity 1,364,590

1,401,282 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,462,178

$ 2,462,313

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

March 1,

2025

March 2,

2024

March 1,

2025

March 2,

2024 Net sales $ 891,717

$ 935,348

$ 1,820,201

$ 1,889,317 Cost of goods sold 526,487

546,737

1,076,784

1,107,589 Gross profit 365,230

388,611

743,417

781,728 Operating expenses 301,578

291,235

605,141

581,868 Restructuring and other costs 1,406

6,181

3,750

7,097 Income from operations 62,246

91,195

134,526

192,763 Other income (expense):













Interest expense (6,226)

(6,951)

(12,301)

(12,271) Interest income 233

43

574

168 Other expense, net (4,540)

(4,332)

(10,484)

(9,387) Total other expense (10,533)

(11,240)

(22,211)

(21,490) Income before provision for income taxes 51,713

79,955

112,315

171,273 Provision for income taxes 12,566

18,390

27,474

40,580 Net income 39,147

61,565

84,841

130,693 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (167)

(282)

(1,096)

(504) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 39,314

$ 61,847

$ 85,937

$ 131,197 Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:













Net income per common share:













Basic $ 0.70

$ 1.10

$ 1.54

$ 2.33 Diluted $ 0.70

$ 1.10

$ 1.54

$ 2.32 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per common share:













Basic 55,793

56,325

55,845

56,377 Diluted 55,851

56,467

55,960

56,595

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

March 1,

2025

March 2,

2024

March 1,

2025

March 2,

2024 Net income, as reported $ 39,147

$ 61,565

$ 84,841

$ 130,693 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments (2,596)

57

(6,662)

461 Comprehensive income 36,551

61,622

78,179

131,154 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:













Net loss 167

282

1,096

504 Foreign currency translation adjustments 57

(120)

291

(76) Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 36,775

$ 61,784

$ 79,566

$ 131,582

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)(Unaudited)

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

March 1,

2025

March 2,

2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $ 84,841

$ 130,693 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 44,671

40,372 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 995

703 Non-cash operating lease cost 12,189

11,020 Stock-based compensation 7,192

9,889 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 401

236 Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration 269

441 Provision for credit losses 4,316

2,354 Expenditures for cloud computing arrangements (1,080)

(6,298) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 10,514

6,468 Inventories (3,695)

44,476 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,827)

(22,714) Operating lease liabilities (12,304)

(11,234) Other assets 67

2,813 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 18,785

(49,308) Total adjustments 71,493

29,218 Net cash provided by operating activities 156,334

159,911 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (49,957)

(43,783) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (790)

(9,868) Net cash used in investing activities (50,747)

(53,651) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repurchases of Class A Common Stock (30,541)

(148,677) Payments of regular cash dividends (94,933)

(93,964) Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with Associate Stock Purchase Plan 2,237

2,327 Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options 120

8,251 Borrowings under credit facilities 197,000

297,000 Payments under credit facilities (166,750)

(202,000) Borrowings under financing obligations 699

3,850 Other, net (922)

(1,064) Net cash used in financing activities (93,090)

(134,277) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (809)

192 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,688

(27,825) Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 29,588

50,052 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 41,276

$ 22,227







Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash paid for income taxes $ 31,101

$ 55,743 Cash paid for interest $ 12,250

$ 11,996

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude restructuring and other costs, share reclassification costs (prior year) and acquisition-related costs (prior year), and tax effects.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

This press release also includes certain forward-looking information that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of potential future events such as restructurings, M&A activity, capital expenditures and other infrequent or unusual gains and losses. Neither the timing or likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided.

Results Excluding Restructuring and Other Costs, Share Reclassification Costs (prior year) and Acquisition-Related Costs (prior year)

In calculating certain non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude restructuring and other costs, share reclassification costs (prior year) and acquisition-related costs (prior year), and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparing with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen weeks Ended March 1, 2025 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)













GAAP Financial

Measure

Items Affecting

Comparability Non-GAAP

Financial Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring and

Other Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 891,717

$ -

$ 891,717











Cost of Goods Sold 526,487

-

526,487











Gross Profit 365,230

-

365,230 Gross Margin 41.0 %

- %

41.0 %











Operating Expenses 301,578

-

301,578 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 33.8 %

- %

33.8 %











Restructuring and Other Costs 1,406

1,406

-











Income from Operations 62,246

(1,406)

63,652 Operating Margin 7.0 %

0.2 %

7.1 %











Total Other Expense (10,533)

-

(10,533)











Income before provision for income taxes 51,713

(1,406)

53,119











Provision for income taxes 12,566

(337)

12,903 Net income 39,147

(1,069)

40,216 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (167)

-

(167) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 39,314

$ (1,069)

$ 40,383











Net income per common share:









Diluted $ 0.70

$ (0.02)

$ 0.72

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Twenty-Six Weeks Ended March 1, 2025 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)













GAAP Financial

Measure

Items Affecting

Comparability Non-GAAP

Financial Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring and

Other Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 1,820,201

$ -

$ 1,820,201











Cost of Goods Sold 1,076,784

-

1,076,784











Gross Profit 743,417

-

743,417 Gross Margin 40.8 %

- %

40.8 %











Operating Expenses 605,141

-

605,141 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 33.2 %

- %

33.2 %











Restructuring and Other Costs 3,750

3,750

-











Income from Operations 134,526

(3,750)

138,276 Operating Margin 7.4 %

0.2 %

7.6 %











Total Other Expense (22,211)

-

(22,211)











Income before provision for income taxes 112,315

(3,750)

116,065











Provision for income taxes 27,474

(892)

28,366 Net income 84,841

(2,858)

87,699 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,096)

-

(1,096) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 85,937

$ (2,858)

$ 88,795











Net income per common share:









Diluted $ 1.54

$ (0.05)

$ 1.59

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen Weeks Ended March 2, 2024 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

















GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other Costs

Acquisition-

Related Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 935,348

$ -

$ -

$ 935,348















Cost of Goods Sold 546,737

-

-

546,737















Gross Profit 388,611

-

-

388,611 Gross Margin 41.5 %

- %

- %

41.5 %















Operating Expenses 291,235

-

465

290,770 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 31.1 %

- %

0.0 %

31.1 %















Restructuring and Other Costs 6,181

6,181

-

-















Income from Operations 91,195

(6,181)

(465)

97,841 Operating Margin 9.7 %

0.7 %

0.0 %

10.5 %















Total Other Expense (11,240)

-

-

(11,240)















Income before provision for income taxes 79,955

(6,181)

(465)

86,601















Provision for income taxes 18,390

(1,568)

(116)

20,074 Net income 61,565

(4,613)

(349)

66,527 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (282)

-

-

(282) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 61,847

$ (4,613)

$ (349)

$ 66,809















Net income per common share:













Diluted $ 1.10

$ (0.08)

$ (0.01)

$ 1.18

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Twenty-Six Weeks Ended March 2, 2024 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





















GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability





Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other Costs

Acquisition-

Related Costs

Share

Reclassification

Costs

Adjusted

Total MSC

Industrial Net Sales $ 1,889,317

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1,889,317



















Cost of Goods Sold 1,107,589

-

-

-

1,107,589



















Gross Profit 781,728

-

-

-

781,728 Gross Margin 41.4 %

- %

- %

- %

41.4 %



















Operating Expenses 581,868

-

465

1,187

580,216 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 30.8 %

- %

0.0 %

(0.1) %

30.7 %



















Restructuring and Other Costs 7,097

7,097

-

-

-



















Income from Operations 192,763

(7,097)

(465)

(1,187)

201,512 Operating Margin 10.2 %

0.4 %

0.0 %

0.1 %

10.7 %



















Total Other Expense (21,490)

-

-

-

(21,490)



















Income before provision for income taxes 171,273

(7,097)

(465)

(1,187)

180,022



















Provision for income taxes 40,580

(2,744)

(180)

(288)

43,792 Net income 130,693

(4,353)

(285)

(899)

136,230 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (504)

-

-

-

(504) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 131,197

$ (4,353)

$ (285)

$ (899)

$ 136,734



















Net income per common share:

















Diluted $ 2.32

$ (0.08)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

$ 2.42

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED