AS Equity Partnership Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Business Services Provider Servinform

MADRID, SPAIN, APRIL 2025 - AS Equity Partners has signed a definitive agreement to form a strategic partnership with Servinform, a technology and business services provider based in Madrid, Spain.

Servinform is a second-generation, family-owned, independent business services provider in Spain. The founding family will retain a stake in the company, and current CEO Nacho Rufo Rodriguez will continue in his role. He will leverage his extensive industry expertise to support AS Equity Partners in this strategic collaboration.

With over 47 years of experience, Servinform has established itself as a technology and business solutions leader in Spain. The company offers tailored solutions that enhance operational efficiency and drive growth for its clients. Emphasizing innovation, Servinform utilizes advanced technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), along with best practices that assist organizations in streamlining processes, reducing costs, and improving overall performance.

With a highly trained workforce of over 6,000 professionals and 1,200 clients and operations in Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Colombia, Servinform possesses deep insights into various industries, including banking, insurance, energy, public administration, IT, and telecommunications. The company oversees every stage of the customer lifecycle, from lead generation and sales to customer loyalty, operations, and debt recovery.

Nacho Rufo Rodriguez, CEO of Servinform, stated,“I am excited to welcome AS Equity Partners into the Servinform family. With their support, we can expand into new markets, enhance our client offerings, drive technological innovation, and pursue strategic acquisitions. We aspire to become the leading technology-enabled business services partner for companies aiming to improve efficiency, productivity, growth, customer satisfaction, and employee engagement. I look forward to accelerating our development alongside AS Equity Partners as our new partner.”

Andreas Schulte, Founding Partner of AS Equity Partners, expressed,“We are thrilled to announce our investment in Servinform, which holds a leading position in the Spanish technology and business services market. We are at a crucial moment in the business services industry, driven by advancements in automation technologies. AI and automation are key drivers for accelerating Servinform's growth and expansion into international markets."

"We are excited to enhance our presence in Spain, a key market for us, through our partnership with Servinform. Servinform operates in a sector where we have significant expertise as investors in technology-enabled business services. We are eager to leverage our knowledge in digital transformations, operations, mergers, and acquisitions to support Servinform in pursuing new opportunities. By collaborating with Nacho and the leadership team, we aim to improve Servinform's service offerings through innovations in AI, strategic acquisitions, and organic growth strategies," said Rafael Agudo, Partner at AS Equity Partners.

In collaboration with Servinform's leadership team, AS Equity Partners' investment thesis focuses on strengthening Servinform's established market leadership in Spain and international markets as a trusted provider of technology and business services. AS Equity Partners will provide capital, resources, and additional enhancements to support this strategy, including a value creation plan, a dedicated team, and a proven methodology.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter 2025.

About AS Equity Partners

AS Equity Partners is an experienced investor based in London and Zurich, specializing in mid-market companies primarily within Europe. The firm focuses on mid-market technology and technology-enabled businesses with established models but still possesses significant growth potential through geographic expansion, new product development, or strategic acquisitions, with deep sector expertise and operational capabilities in Technology and Tech-Enabled Businesses, AS Equity Partners consistently delivers value creation. As a leading independent sponsor, the firm has initial equity investments of up to CHF 150 million and currently manages approximately CHF 550 million in capital. AS Equity Partners' portfolio companies have a workforce of over 9,000 employees across 25 countries.

About Servinform

For more than 47 years, Servinform has been transforming businesses through customized solutions and cutting-edge technology. The company currently operates in Spain, Portugal, Colombia and Italy and has more than 6,000 professionals and 1,200 clients. With offices in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Bilbao, Seville, Seville, Malaga, Lisbon, Rome and Bogota, it has 20 offices throughout the Iberian Peninsula, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. Leaders in the development of RPA and IDP technologies, it provides value thanks to the deep knowledge of the business and the specialization of its teams in the financial, industrial, retail, energy, banking, public administration, IT and telecommunications sectors.

