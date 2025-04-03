Attribution From Jamloop Launches, Providing Confidence In CTV Buying

Advertisers and agencies gain full visibility into how CTV viewers are converting

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JamLoop , the technology provider making CTV more accessible to advertisers and agencies, announced the launch of Attribution for clients using their demand-side platform to buy CTV. JamLoop developed the new capability in response to customers wanting to maximize exposure to their ads with full visibility into how viewers are converting to visitors, shoppers, and buyers.

The introduction of Attribution from JamLoop gives advertisers and agencies actionable insights that move their customers through the funnel to conversion faster. JamLoop's Attribution was developed keeping ease, customization, and conversions in mind with elegant dashboards and always-on intuitive reporting, simplifying campaign analysis. Dynamic web event tracking gives advertisers and agencies the flexibility to track the KPIs that matter most to their businesses including Conversion Rate, Cost-Per-Acquisition, and ROAS.

Premium attribution for advertisers and agencies for CTV campaigns

"JamLoop's Attribution made the entire process of creation, optimization, and measurement so easy, ultimately leading us get the most out of our ad spend," said Lisa Lopuck, with Jacked Up Brands, a JamLoop customer. "With JamLoop's ability to geo-target using custom segmentation and real-time reporting for optimization, we achieved 2.1 ROAS in just one month using the data from their attribution tool."

"Many advertisers have not had the level of visibility into their campaigns that make them feel at ease with CTV buying, they have been limited by incomplete data or outdated data (not real-time data)," said Oksana Korsakova CMO at JamLoop. "We have always maintained high integrity in our solutions, so attribution was the next logical step in providing confidence and control when investing in CTV."

JamLoop's Attribution is a reporting and analytics tool that uses last-touch and multi-touch attribution modeling and customizable attribution windows to measure and report the influence of a CTV campaign on target users. Advertisers can leverage the insights from the Attribution dashboard to retarget or detarget specific audiences or buyers. The attribution reports also provide gain understanding into the frequency that users are engaging with ads and in what window of time they are converting post-view. Attribution from JamLoop also includes robust data mapping, easy set-up, ongoing support, and integration with common ecommerce platforms.

"The launch of our attribution reporting and analytics tool shows our continued commitment to bringing clarity and expanding demand for CTV," said Leif Welch, CEO of JamLoop. "We believe that everyone should be advertising on CTV which should be a critical part of any media mix. Up until now, advertisers and agencies looked to TV for top of funnel metrics but now with attribution, our customers can focus on moving their buyers from awareness through to purchase more quickly with the transparency and actionable insights from our data."

About JamLoop

JamLoop powers a demand-side platform for CTV campaigns that reaches highly targeted audiences across all major markets. Purpose built in 2017 by ad tech professionals with decades of experience and a desire to make TV accessible for all, JamLoop gives advertisers and agencies the reach, performance, and transparency to achieve their campaigns objectives. JamLoop is based in the US and now has over 300 direct relationships with streaming app providers.

