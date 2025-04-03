Andrew Laws - Managing Director, Yeseo

MD of Yeseo is making the bold claim that businesses who are not using AI are already behind their competitors. He is urging businesses to take the plunge.

IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Managing Director of Yeseo , Andrew Laws, is making the bold claim that businesses who are not using AI are already behind the curve. He is urging businesses to take the plunge and start using AI.

According to Gov, large businesses are more likely to use AI, with 68% of large companies implementing at least one AI technology, whereas just 34% of medium sized companies, and 15% of small companies have done so. gov says that businesses adopting technology such as AI, see a 19% higher turnover per employee.

The best place to start is by searching on YouTube for beginners videos, he suggests. Other social media platforms also provide advice, including TikTok and Threads. Alternatively, you could just use good old-fashioned Google! Andrew advises that it's important to seek neutral advice.

Andrew also warns that in the age of authenticity, it's important to maintain the balance between using technology such as AI and being authentic. Make sure you sense check everything that you produce using AI, tweak it where necessary, and add your personal flavour to it.

Andrew says,“The perceived barrier to entry-that AI is too complicated-isn't a real barrier. It's one of the simplest tools in the world, as long as you know what you want to achieve.”

“It's not about abandoning everything you've done before. It's looking at the way you can use it for efficiency in the same way that before spreadsheets came along or before accounting software, everyone used double entry ledger books that were painfully time-consuming to complete. And then they were vulnerable to getting lost or having a mistake in them. And the software came along and solved that problem. Same thing with word processors.”

Andrew suggests doing some research and looking into it before you get started. He goes onto say,

“So, you've got to look at automation now and you've got to look at ways of just doing things a little bit differently because otherwise your competitors will be able to offer the same things as you at a better rate.”

Yeseo is the go-to resource for using cutting edge technology in your business. Based in Ipswich, they use tech to help businesses make more money, primarily using SEO , AI, and video.

